HVR Solar Illuminates Kolkata Thunderblade’s UTT Season 6 Campaign as Energy Partner

New Delhi [India], May 28: In a significant boost to the burgeoning sport of table tennis, HVR Solar Pvt Ltd, a leading name in renewable energy solutions, has announced its partnership with the Kolkata Thunderblades as their official Energy Partner for the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6. This collaboration underscores a shared vision for innovation, sustainability, and fostering sporting excellence.

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6, set to electrify audiences in Ahmedabad from May 31 to June 15, will see the newly formed Kolkata Thunderblades making their highly anticipated debut. The team, co-owned by the Uneecops Group and MVikas Group, aims to bring a fresh dynamic to the league, leveraging Kolkata’s rich sporting heritage.

Speaking on this exciting partnership, Mr. Rishabh Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Director at HVR Solar Pvt Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm: “We at HVR Solar are thrilled to be the Energy Partner for the Kolkata Thunderblades in UTT Season 6. Just as solar energy powers a sustainable future, we believe in powering the dreams and aspirations of talented athletes. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and growth. We look forward to witnessing the Thunderblades light up the arena with their exceptional performance.”

Mr. Sagar Sachdev, Director at HVR Solar Pvt Ltd, further added, “Table tennis, like solar energy, demands precision, agility, and foresight. We see a strong parallel between the relentless pursuit of excellence on the table and our dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable energy solutions. We are excited to contribute to the Thunderblades’ journey and help them achieve their peak performance, both on and off the court.”

The Kolkata Thunderblades, led by co-owners Ketan Jain and Rajat Kumar, both former national-level players, are poised to make a significant impact in their inaugural season. Their deep understanding of the sport, coupled with a vision for nurturing talent, makes this partnership a natural fit.

Ketan Jain, Co-Owner of the Kolkata Thunderblades, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “We are incredibly excited and delighted to welcome HVR Solar as our Energy Partner. Their commitment to sustainable solutions and a brighter future resonates with our team’s ethos. This partnership will provide us with the energy and support needed to build a formidable team and create a strong presence in the UTT. Kolkata has a passionate sporting culture, and we are eager to give our fans a team they can proudly rally behind.”

Rajat Kumar, Co-Owner of the Kolkata Thunderblades, echoed these sentiments: “Having HVR Solar on board as our Energy Partner is a testament to the growing appeal of table tennis and the potential of the Kolkata Thunderblades. Their expertise in sustainable energy solutions will not only power our team but also inspire us to strive for environmental consciousness. We believe this partnership will be a driving force in our quest for success in UTT Season 6.”

The UTT Season 6 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, bringing together top Indian and international paddlers. With the support of HVR Solar, the Kolkata Thunderblades are ready to make a thunderous entry and aim for glory in their debut season. This collaboration signifies more than just a sponsorship; it’s a partnership that unites the power of renewable energy with the electrifying energy of elite sports.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor