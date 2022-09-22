HYCOT + leading audio brand in association with Daisy Shah

September 22: Founded in 2003 in our very own city Mumbai by Kanti Lalji Jain along with Managing Director Chirag Jain. HYCOT+ Is one of the upcoming Indian leading audio brands that is modifying how people maintain connections and create the biggest network. HYCOT + intends to provide a remarkable range of Audio products.

Our goal is to offer audio devices that are incredibly stylish, strong, and economical. We understand the demand for essential items at the ground level.

We are delighted to be associated with Daisy Shah, a superstar who shares our appreciation for high-quality audio.

Our upcoming products are the range of best-in-class Premium range of Hycot+ Mobile Accessories.

Together let’s step into quality with HYCOT+.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor