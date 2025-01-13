IACC x 360One Presents 3rd Edition of Open Golf Tournament 2025

New Delhi [India], January 13: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce presents IACC x 360 Open Golf Tournament 2025 hosted its third edition on January 10, 2025, at The Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Chembur. The event aimed to foster business networking among corporate heads, senior representatives, businessmen, and dignitaries from the US Consulates, Diplomatic Corps, and Government Officials.

Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey, Regional President of IACC – West India Council, expressed, “The 3rd edition of the Golf Tournament and Business Networking event provided a unique platform that brought together some of the brightest business minds. The game showcased the region as a premier global investment hub, providing the perfect environment for business discussions, networking, and an afternoon of friendly competition.

The tournament saw the participation of over 110 corporate leaders from leading companies across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Nashik, establishing it as one of India's most exclusive golf events. 360 One Wealth served as the Cup Sponsor, with ValueQuest Investment Advisors Pvt. Ltd. as the Gold Sponsor. The event was further supported by DSquare Global Pvt. Ltd., Smilevana, Reid & Tailor, Imagicaa, Truefitt & Hill, Kaya Limited, and SukhoThai.

The Bombay Presidency Golf Club, renowned as the most prestigious golf club in Chembur, Mumbai, offered an idyllic setting with its meticulously maintained fairways, immaculate greens, and an exceptional 18-hole course. Participants enjoyed lively camaraderie, displaying their competitive spirit on the course, followed by a selection of fine beverages and cuisine. The event concluded with the presentation of awards to the winners.

The IACC Golf Tournament served as a testament to the chamber’s commitment to promoting business excellence and fostering meaningful connections within the corporate community.

Know more about IACC at iaccindia.com

