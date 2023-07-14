IBSAT-2023: Unlocking Pathways to MBA Excellence at ICFAI Business School

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14: ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been at the forefront of management education across its nine campuses. ICFAI Business School (IBS) offers MBA programs at its campuses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, and Jaipur. The rest of its five campuses offer the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM). With a strong commitment to merit and excellence, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has successfully nurtured over 66,000 students who have achieved remarkable success in India and abroad.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) follows a distinctive teaching approach, emphasizing 100 per cent case-based learning. The faculty comprises experienced academicians and industry professionals who possess a passion for teaching and bring real-world insights into the classroom.

Maintaining an impressive placement record, ICFAI Business School (IBS) consistently ensures that a minimum of 96 per cent of students secure placements every year. Graduates find opportunities in various sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, IT/ITES, Consulting, Insurance, and Manufacturing. Additionally, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has a notable track record of placing students in international companies.

To facilitate admissions, ICFAI Business School (IBS) conducts the MBA Entrance Exam known as ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT-2023) in the month of December. Qualified candidates proceed to the selection process, which includes group discussions and personal interviews. Admission offers to IBS' 9 campuses are made based on performance, and campus preferences.

IBS Hyderabad, with its prestigious accreditations such as AACSB, stands out as a leading institution in management education. It has achieved an impressive NIRF ranking of 27 in 2021 and holds an NAAC A++ ranking. Admissions for the MBA/PGPM and PhD programs at ICFAI Business School (IBS) are based on IBSAT, followed by group discussions and interviews. The IBSAT 2023 test window is scheduled for the 4th week of December, 2023, while the group discussions and personal interviews will take place in February/March 2024.

Eligibility requirements for the programs include a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation in any discipline, with English as the medium of instruction. Applicants should have completed a minimum of 15 years of regular education (on a 10 + 2 + 3 or 10 + 2 + 4 basis), Final Year students are also eligible to apply.

The important dates for IBSAT 2023 are as follows:

- Application Submission: July 01, 2023 - 3rd Week of December 2023

- Test: 4th week of December 2023

- Results: 1st Week of January 2024

- Selection Briefings: 2nd Week of January 2024

- Selection Process: February/March 2024

