ICICI Bank customers face issues as it's mobile app services down

The server of ICICI Bank, the second largest private bank in the country, started having problems on Friday afternoon. Therefore, the bank's customers are facing difficulties in using the net banking and mobile app. The website of the bank's online stock trading platform ICICI Direct has also gone down. The bank is showing an error message to the customer while trying to log in for Net Banking. The page you are trying to visit is currently unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience. ' Similarly, customers are having difficulty logging in to the bank's mobile app iMobilePay.

This information has also been given from the Twitter handle of ICICI Direct. "Dear Customer, http://ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," the tweet said. This tweet has been running for over an hour and the situation is still unresolved.