IEM-UEM Honours India’s Brightest Young Minds at SCNTSE 2025

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17:The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) and the University of Engineering & Management (UEM) Group hosted the Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti National Talent Search Examination (SCNTSE-2025) Award Ceremony at the IEM Management House Auditorium in Kolkata, honouring some of the most brilliant young minds from across India.

The national-level examination, exclusively for Class 12 students, was conducted in three rigorous stages — a preliminary MCQ test, a subjective written examination, and a project-based interview. Thousands of students from different parts of the country participated, showcasing their knowledge, innovation, and analytical abilities.

The top ten students, comprising five boys and five girls, were awarded scholarships worth a total of ₹10,00,000, with each winner receiving ₹1,00,000 along with a Certificate of Excellence. The initiative reinforced IEM-UEM's commitment to promoting equal opportunity and gender parity in science and technology education.

Instituted in memory of the late Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Chakrabarti, the visionary founder of the IEM-UEM Group, SCNTSE seeks to inspire curiosity, innovation, and problem-solving among India's brightest school students. Dr Chakrabarti, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and a pioneer of private engineering education in Eastern India, believed that education should drive national growth, creativity, and human progress.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of the IEM-UEM Group, said,

“SCNTSE-2025 represents our belief that every child has infinite potential. Through this platform, we identify, mentor, and celebrate the country's brightest young minds — those who will one day lead India's technological and scientific future.”

Prof. Banani Chakrabarti, President of the IEM-UEM Group, shared her thoughts, saying,

“The spirit of education lies in exploration and creativity. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti envisioned an India where knowledge is the key to empowerment. Today, through SCNTSE, we carry forward his legacy by honouring students who embody that vision.”

The event was attended by eminent academicians, senior faculty members, and proud parents who celebrated the achievements of the winners. Students expressed that the competition helped them think critically, apply theoretical concepts practically, and build confidence through expert mentorship.

Dr Prabir Kumar Das, Head of the Department of Basic Science and Humanities at IEM and Controller of SCNTSE-2025, noted,

“The purpose of SCNTSE goes beyond testing academic ability. It nurtures creativity, curiosity, and interdisciplinary learning — preparing students to contribute meaningfully to the nation's future.”

The ceremony also underlined the IEM-UEM Group's long-standing contribution to higher education in India. Recognised by UGC, AICTE, NBA, and NAAC (A Grade) and globally certified by QS I-GAUGE (Gold Category), the Group consistently ranks among India's leading private institutions.

With a 100% placement record, a state-of-the-art 5G laboratory, a private cloud infrastructure, and 30 Centres of Excellence in emerging fields such as AI, robotics, and smart systems, IEM-UEM continues to push the frontiers of education. Its incubation centre has supported over 250 start-ups and helped secure 300 patents. Through Study Abroad Programmes in the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Singapore, the Group ensures global exposure for its students.

As the ceremony concluded amidst applause and celebration, one message stood clear — education remains the strongest force shaping India's future. Through SCNTSE-2025, the IEM-UEM Group reaffirmed its mission to nurture young innovators who will dream, discover, and drive the nation forward.

