Ignite IAS Hosts Model UN 2025: A Bold Step from Campus to the Global Arena

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: In a powerful demonstration of global awareness, diplomacy, and youth leadership, Ignite IAS conducted the Model United Nations (MUN) 2025 on 22nd and 23rd August at its Hyderabad campus. This two-day event transformed classrooms into international chambers, where students debated, collaborated, and proposed solutions to some of the world's most urgent challenges. The event was spearheaded by Shri Bharat Kumar, Civil Services In-Charge, who assumed the role of UN Secretary-General, alongside Shri Salamullah as Chairperson and Shri Uday as Vice Chairperson of the sessions.

With over 330 participants and 100 student delegates representing as many countries, the MUN simulated four high-powered sessions mirroring the actual proceedings of the United Nations. Topics ranged from climate change and refugee rehabilitation to peacebuilding and education access, pushing delegates to research deeply and think critically. Students not only showcased their understanding of international issues but also their ability to negotiate, draft resolutions, and present compelling arguments with poise and professionalism.

Reflecting on the importance of this event, Pavan Kumar Varala, Director of Ignite IAS, remarked,

"This isn't just a competition; it's a rehearsal for real-world leadership. Events like MUN instill clarity of thought, confidence in communication, and compassion in decision-makingtraits we believe every civil servant must possess."

The success of MUN 2025 also lies in the powerful takeaway it offered to each student. By role-playing as diplomats and ambassadors, students developed essential 21st-century skillspublic speaking, critical thinking, policy drafting, and above all, empathy for diverse perspectives. These are foundational attributes for those aspiring to become IAS officers, diplomats, administrators, or global changemakers.

"To shape the future, students must first understand the world today," shared Shri N.S. Reddy, Former Civil Servant and Chief Mentor at Ignite IAS.

"Model UN is a training ground for diplomacy and leadership a space where ideas are tested, voices find strength, and confidence takes root."

As a premier institute offering integrated coaching for Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and CLAT + IAS, Ignite IAS continues to raise the bar in educational innovation. It has consistently demonstrated that academic excellence alone isn't enough; future-ready students need practical exposure to real-world systems and international affairs. Through initiatives like the Model UN, Ignite IAS emphasizes a holistic vision of leadershipblending classroom learning with experiential development.

Celebrating Excellence: MUN 2025 Winners

Among the many talented participants, several students stood out for their eloquence, research depth, and diplomatic prowess. Deepthika Murahari Rao, representing Ukraine, was awarded Best Delegate, impressing the jury with her sharp insights and confident delivery. Two students received High Commendations: Vannela Anjana Sree (India) and Shaik Faraz (Saudi Arabia) for their thorough preparedness and outstanding debate participation.

Special Mentions went to I. Revathi Rani, who represented USA, and Agur Nikhitha, who voiced the concerns of the Republic of Korea with great clarity and precision. An Honourable Mention was also awarded to Somagani Tagore Nath, who represented Pakistan, for demonstrating excellent diplomatic balance and articulation throughout the sessions.

These winners represent the essence of Ignite IASyoung leaders who are not only academically sound but also ready to take on the world stage with awareness, courage, and competence.

Ignite IAS is a premier integrated coaching institute for Inter + IAS, Degree + IAS, and CLAT + IAS aspirants, known for its holistic approach to academic excellence and personality development. With a strong focus on civil services preparation, the institute also nurtures essential skills like ethics, communication, current affairs, and administrative aptitude. From classroom learning to real-world simulations like the MUN, Ignite IAS continues to raise the bar in educational innovation and leadership training.

