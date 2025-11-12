IIM Udaipur Hosts 'Startup Showcase & Pitch Day' Organized by IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre and Saksham - The Entrepreneurship Cell

PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 12: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) successfully hosted the Startup Showcase & Pitch Day, organized by IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre and Saksham, the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Udaipur, in collaboration with Zoho. The event brought together over 20 emerging startups from across India, pitching their innovative business ideas before a distinguished panel of 10+ leading investors, entrepreneurs, and mentors.

The day-long event celebrated entrepreneurial ambition, innovation, and collaboration, offering a platform for early-stage founders to connect with investors, explore partnerships, and gain valuable feedback on their ventures. The session commenced with the felicitation of investor jury and prominent stakeholders from the ecosystem, followed by a series of dynamic startup pitches spanning diverse industries such as technology, sustainability, healthcare, and creative commerce.

Showcasing India's Next Generation of Innovators

The pitching round began with Aerofoyl, which introduced its AI-powered real-time baggage management system designed to revolutionize airport logistics through continuous luggage tracking and analytics. Wellness Z followed with its personalized health-tech platform combining data-driven insights with holistic wellness to enhance physical and mental well-being. Piltover then showcased its intelligent logistics and delivery optimization system, leveraging predictive routing to streamline and modernize urban delivery networks.

Next, Clickzy presented an AI-based marketing automation tool empowering small businesses to create personalized campaigns and drive online engagement. Brela Innovations impressed with its eco-friendly packaging alternatives, tackling plastic waste through sustainable material innovation. Zeuron demonstrated its AI and computer vision platform, enabling industrial automation and real-time quality assurance across manufacturing sectors.

The momentum continued with Medoscore, which proposed a data analytics-based medical scoring system aimed at improving clinical decision-making and patient care. Sampati Card offered a digital wealth management and rewards platform integrating smart cards for seamless financial tracking. Medoplus presented a pharma-tech solution that simplifies medication delivery and adherence using digital automation and monitoring tools.

Adding diversity to the lineup, Audicate introduced an audio-based learning platform that transforms educational and professional content into spoken formats for accessible on-the-go learning. Swadesi Pitara captivated audiences with its premium handcrafted silver jewellery brand, blending regional artistry with modern design to revive India's cultural jewellery heritage. Karotimam showcased its innovation in biodegradable, printable electronic circuits using graphene-based conductive ink, marking a breakthrough in sustainable flexible electronics.

The final stretch featured QuickStay, formerly Quixay, which pitched its end-to-end property management SaaS solution designed for co-living and PG operators, automating rent collection and tenant experience. Nurturing Tattvas followed with its eco-conscious wellness product line, rooted in traditional wisdom and sustainable living. Aarts Maestro presented its AI-enabled contest and talent discovery platform that unites India's creative community by simplifying competitions and recognition events.

Closing the pitching sessions, Codein Score offered a deep-tech AI hiring platform helping recruiters make skill-first, data-driven tech hiring decisions. 10X introduced its B2B banking SaaS suite for cooperative and regional banks, integrating tax, wealth, and analytics tools to boost financial efficiency. Finally, IIM Udaipur Alumni founded startup- Quickverse unveiled its hyperlocal drone logistics ecosystem, built around advanced navigation algorithms and vendor integrations, aiming to redefine India's last-mile delivery network.

The event concluded with a networking session, where investors, startup founders, and students interacted to explore mentorship, partnerships, and future collaborations. The atmosphere reflected IIM Udaipur's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship as a key driver of India's growth story.

Startup Showcase & Pitch Day, in partnership with Zoho, reinforced IIM Udaipur's commitment towards nurturing and supporting innovation and entrepreneurship amongst aspiring entrepreneurs, students and the larger community; and as a result driving nation development and creating economic-value in the region.

About IIM Udaipur

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2026, IIM Udaipur continues to maintain its listing for the 7th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819770/IIMU_Startup_Showcase_Pitch_Day.jpg

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/IIMU_Logo.jpg

