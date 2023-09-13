IIT Bhubaneswar signs MoU with Whizhack Technologies for Cyber Security Ecosystem

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed an MoU with Gurgaon based Whizhack Technologies Private Limited in the field of Cyber Security, on 31st August 2023. Whizhack Technologies is a leading vertically integrated Cyber Security company. This association will help in establishing a research and development ecosystem at IIT Bhubaneswar for Cyber Security products and solutions, skilling and knowledge transfer, laboratory development and establishing Cyber Security Center of Excellence. On behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof Dinakar Pasla, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy (SRIC) and on behalf of Whizhack Technologies, Kaushik Ray, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dinakar Pasla said “The strategic collaboration with Whizhack Technologies will promote National Cyber Security Mission towards developing indigenous cyber defense solutions for various safety critical infrastructure and application platforms. We will jointly establish center of excellence in the area of Cyber Physical Systems Security at IIT Bhubaneswar that will pursue research and development, training and knowledge transfer in related domain.”

Kaushik Ray from Whizhack Technologies said, “Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are increasing especially with the growing tech adoption in these facilities. Some of the most commonly targeted critical infrastructure include gas pipelines, energy grids, transportation systems, oil refineries and healthcare facilities. The IIT Bhubaneshwar CoE will do path breaking research in areas like smart grid security, enable regional consulting, projects, train market ready professionals to address the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and build ‘Made in India’ products towards building a Self-Reliant Digital India.”

Among others, Dr. Padmalochan Bera, Associate Professor (CSE), IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Subhrangshu Ranjan Saamntaray, Prof. MANORANJAN Satpathy, Dr. Debiprosad Dogra, Dr. Sudipta Saha, Dr. Siddhartha Borkotoky and Sanjay Sengupta (Co-Founder & CTO, WhizHack) were present on the occasion.

