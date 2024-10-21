IMC 24 concludes to grand success with over 1.75 lakh participants

New Delhi [India], October 21 : The 8th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology forum, concluded on a high note, attracting a record-breaking participation of over 1.75 lakh attendees.

According to IMC, the largest telecom, media and technology forum in Asia was jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the four-day event showcased cutting-edge innovations and future technologies, establishing itself as a premier platform for the digital technology sector.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasized the importance of global standards for ethical artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy, while also underscoring India's potential to drive the development of 6G technology.

The IMC 2024 saw a lineup of over 310 partners and exhibitors, with participation from 13 government ministries, 29 academic institutions, 920 startups, and representatives from more than 123 countries.

IMC 2024 provided a vibrant platform for showcasing over 900 technology use cases, including 750 AI-based applications. The event featured 186 sessions, engaging more than 820 speakers from around the world, who discussed themes such as 5G, 6G, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, cybersecurity, and electronics manufacturing.

The forum has become a significant meeting point for industry leaders, government officials, and academics to exchange ideas and explore collaborative opportunities.

Key dignitaries present at the event included Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS for Rural Development and Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti, ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, among others.

Reflecting on the event's success, IMC CEO Ramakrishna P remarked, "IMC 2024 more than lived up to its focus on 'Future is Now', with ideas exchanged on several disruptive innovations and engaging discussions on a host of future technologies."

He added, "It's been a great experience seeing IMC grow multitudes over the years and IMC 2024 brought together global leaders, innovators and industry experts to showcase and collaborate on the next-gen technologies."

IMC 2024 highlighted advancements across India's technology and telecom sectors, focusing on key areas such as 6G and 5G use cases, cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, and green technology.

Additionally, the event spotlighted innovations in quantum technology, circular economy practices, satcom, and electronics manufacturing, further showcasing India's thriving innovation ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor