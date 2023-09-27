Inauguration of 110-Bed Super specialty Batra Hospital Ushers in New Era of Affordable Healthcare in Faridabad

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 27: Union Minister of State Krishna Pal Gurjar, the chief guest at the grand inauguration ceremony of Batra Hospital, emphasized the pivotal role the 110-bedded super-specialty hospital will play in providing crucial healthcare services to the underprivileged. The facility, located in Sector-31, Faridabad, marks a significant milestone in expanding healthcare accessibility in the region.

Under the auspices of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana by the Central Government, Batra Hospital extends a lifeline to patients in need, offering free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Dr. Batra, the hospital's director, affirmed that financial constraints will no longer impede quality healthcare for the economically disadvantaged.

The event witnessed the presence of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi as a special guest, underscoring the importance of this healthcare endeavor. Union Minister Krishna Pal Gurjar inaugurated the hospital, symbolizing a promising development in the city's healthcare landscape.

Hospital Director Ramesh Chandra Batra, along with Director Dr. Kulbhushan Goyal and Director Dr. Pankaj Batra, extended warm welcomes to the esteemed guests with floral bouquets, highlighting the hospital's commitment to compassionate care.

Director Dr. Pankaj Batra assured that the hospital's doors remain open to all patients, regardless of their financial means. With a strong emphasis on social responsibility, the hospital is dedicated to providing treatments and surgeries for those from the economically disadvantaged sections of society.

The hospital boasts a comprehensive range of super specialty services, including cardiology surgery, neurology, nephrology, oncology, eye surgery, neurosurgery, urology, and dialysis. Additionally, patients can avail themselves of plastic surgery, gastrology, and gastric surgery services.

Dr Kulbhushan detailed the state-of-the-art facilities available, including Cathlab, CCU, ICU, NICU, modular operation theatre, labor room, radiology, pathology, pharmacy, internal medicine, general laparoscopic surgery, orthopaedics and joint replacement, gynaecology, pediatrics, anesthesiology, physiotherapy, sports injury treatment, and dental and otolaryngology services.

Administrative in charge of the hospital, ML Parashar, affirmed that advanced diagnostics such as full-body digital X-ray, MRI, CT scan, 4D ultrasound, Echo, TMT, PFT, and Holter monitoring will be accessible at highly competitive rates. Emergency services will be available round-the-clock to ensure immediate care for patients in need.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed an overwhelming turnout of community members and stakeholders, underscoring the collective enthusiasm for Batra Hospital's transformative impact on healthcare delivery in the region.

