'Incredible': Gautam Adani on Pragg's classical chess win against world no. 1 & 2

New Delhi, June 2 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Sunday lauded 18-year-old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, calling him “incredible” for winning against world no. 1 Magnus Carlsen and no. 2 Fabiano Caruana in classical chess at the 2024 Norway Chess tournament.

The Indian Grandmaster beat Caruana in Round 5 after defeating five-time world champion Carlsen in Round 3 in the chess competition in Stavanger, Norway.

“Incredible Praggnanandhaa!,” said Gautam Adani, in a post on the social media platform X.com.

“Beating both World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen and no. 2 Fabiano Caruana in classical chess at #NorwayChess is mindblowing. You’re on a roll and still just 18! Keep the tricolour flying high. All the very best,” added the Adani Group Chairman.

Defeating the champions made the teen sensation among the top 10 in the International Chess Federation’s world ranking.

"PRAGG IS BACK Young prodigy Praggnanandhaa stuns the chess world again by defeating World no. 2 Fabiano Caruana in Round 5!” the official handle of Norway Chess said in a post on X.

“After toppling World no. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 3, he's now beaten the top two players in classical chess for the first time ever, rocketing into the top 10! What a tournament for the Indian prodigy #NorwayChess," it added.

Meanwhile, Pragg's sister Vaishali continued her dominant performance by defeating the legendary Pia Cramling, extending her lead to a total of 8.5 points.

