India among world's top 5 oil refining countries: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Nov 8 Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that India with its 23 world-class refineries and a total capacity of 258.2 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum) now stands among the top five refining nations in the world.

"India's oil refining story is a story of growth, innovation and self-sufficiency. From meeting domestic demand to fuelling global markets -- the journey has been remarkable," the Minister observed in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor