India Book of Record's marvellous feats of record-breaking luminaries

Human talent is a natural endowment that defines our unique abilities and strengths. It is what sets us apart and gives us the capacity to achieve greatness in our chosen field. Whether it is artistic, athletic, or intellectual, talent is the foundation upon which we can build our skills and pursue our passions. India Book of Records brings to your anecdotes of mesmerizing yogis to the resplendent food, child prodigies and noble doctors. These stories are a testament to the infinite creativity that lies within us all.

A gifted toddler

Sri Vasudeva Krishnan (born on April 29, 2021) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for identifying 200 flashcards of different farm animals, wild animals, fruits, vegetables, vehicles, birds and parts of the body at the age of 1 year and 8 months, as confirmed on January 2, 2023.

Maximum examinations qualified in Commerce stream

The record for qualifying for the maximum number of examinations in the Commerce stream was set by Yashaswi Dubey (born on July 25, 1995) of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He qualified 17 examinations in the Commerce stream including UGC-NET (4), UGC-JRF (2), state eligibility tests (5), Post-Graduation (1st Rank), CA Intermediate, Ph.D. Entrance (IIIT), Haryana-TET, National Talent Search Examination and Cash prize(AIR-1) at IIMC Hyderabad Commerce Olympiad Exam, as confirmed on December 23, 2022.

Maximum yoga poses performed by an individual while floating in water

The record for performing the maximum number of yoga poses while floating in water was set by Pankaj Jain (born on November 8, 1968) of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He performed 32 yoga poses in 1 hour and 30 minutes, while floating in the water, at Cawnpore Club Swimming Pool, as confirmed on December 10, 2022.

Maximum participation of students in a hybrid school quiz

The record for maximum participation of students in a hybrid school quiz was set by INDIAN NAVY in collaboration with NWWA (Navy Welfare and Wellness Association) wherein 8520 students of grades IX to XII successfully participated in the hybrid school quiz from 4260 schools. The quiz used hybrid platforms both offline and online, where the students used the proprofs.com platform for online quizzing, while the aircraft carrier INS Vikram Aditya hosted the offline sessions at Karwar, Karnataka on November 23, 2022.

Maximum varieties of millet-based cookies

The record for Maximum Varieties of Millet-Based Cookies was set by Chandigarh College of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, Punjab wherein a total of 111 millet cookies were made and displayed by the faculty members and students of CCHMCT at the college campus, as confirmed on November 11, 2022.

Maximum Post Graduate degrees received by an individual in Computer Science

The record for receiving the maximum number of Post Graduate degrees in Computer Science was set by N. N. Jose (born on June 1, 1972) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He received 4 Post Graduate degrees in Computer Science namely MCA in 2016, M.Sc. (IT) in 2015, M.Sc. (Cyber Forensics and Information Security) in 2018 and M.Tech. in 2022 in 7 years from June 2015 to July 2022, as confirmed on December 15 2022.

Maximum varieties of Jharkhandi Madhua Chhilka roti prepared in 30 minutes

The record for preparing and displaying the maximum varieties of Jharkhandi Madhua Chilka rotis in 30 minutes was set by Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand at Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology, Ranchi, Jharkhand on October 21, 2022. A total of 26 students made and displayed 135 varieties of Jharkhandi Madhua Chilka rotis in 30 minutes.

Financial training provided to maximum people in a day

The record for financial training provided to maximum people in a day was set by Narsee Monjee Finance and Investment Cell (NMFIC) of Borivali East, Mumbai, Maharashtra. A total of 12,746 participants from all age groups received financial training wherein various topics were covered such as 'how to invest money and where to and financial doubt session' on 12th of January 2023. The knowledge imparted has been verified by financial experts (analysts, associates and experts of the same field).

Maximum participation in a diabetes awareness walkathon

The record for performing the maximum participation in a diabetes awareness walkathon was set by Dr D. Parameswaran, Founder, Sre Iswarrya Hospital, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The walkathon covered a distance of 2 kilometres on road with 531 participants in 29 minutes, at DB Road, RS Puram, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, as confirmed on November 13, 2022.

Maximum patients made aware regarding osteoarthritis by doctors

The record for the maximum patients made aware regarding osteoarthritis by doctors was set by Xennex A division of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd of Pune, Maharashtra. A total of 3,08,795 patients were made aware about Osteoarthritis and bone health by 1850 orthopaedic doctors across the country during the campaign which started on October 12, 2022 and ended on October 20, 2022 as confirmed on December 2, 2022.

Our talents are a precious gift and a source of immense pride and joy, and it is up to each of us to nurture and cultivate them to their fullest potential, after all humans have the power to inspire change. Keep inspiring the world like our record holders.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor