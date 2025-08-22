India cement industry ahead of global peers in energy optimisation: Shree Cement Executive

New Delhi [India], August 22 : The cement sector in India is emerging as one of the most efficient globally in reducing emissions and adopting sustainable practices, but significant challenges remain, according to Saurabh Palsania, Joint President at Shree Cement

Speaking toon the sidelines of PHDCCI-organised Global Summit on Sustainability 2025, on Friday, Palsania asserted that Indian cement companies have already outperformed their global counterparts in several areas.

"Compared to the European industries or the global industries, cement industries are very well controlling their emission levels through energy optimisation, which is one of the lowest in the world," Palsania said.

Currently, 75 per cent of cement produced in India is blended cement, far ahead of international averages, he supplemented. The country also leads in terms of thermal energy efficiency, with consumption levels outperforming even European benchmarks.

Despite this progress, Palsania pointed out the biggest hurdle remains in reducing emissions from limestone burning, a fundamental part of cement production.

On this front, he emphasised the need for a strong partnership between industry and government to make large-scale carbon capture, utilisation, and storage financially viable.

"The cost of installing, utilising, and storing the carbon emitted through limestone burning is the biggest challenge," he said.

Pilot projects are underway in Europe and other countries and they could pave the way for similar initiatives in India in the next few years, if supported by incentive schemes.

A key driver of industry-wide transformation, according to Palsania, will be the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme recently introduced by the Indian government.

If carbon credits are priced competitively, he argued, they could unlock vital financing.

"Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, which has been brought by the Indian government, when it will be traded on a platform and the base price for doing good, if it is capped at a level of $100 per ton of CO2 saved, I think that will be the biggest way to finance the cement industries for installing carbon capturing and utilization," Palsania said.

While he projected that 50 per cent of the sector's emissions can be effectively controlled in the near future, the remainder will require a careful balance between growth, technology, and feasibility.

