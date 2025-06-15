"India has achieved 51.5 GW wind capacity, 150% growth in a decade": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 : Union Consumer Affairs and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that India has achieved 51.5 GW wind energy capacity, 150 per cent growth in a decade and is now exporting turbines and components globally.

He said this progress reflects the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made "clean energy a core pillar of #AatmanirbharBharat."

"India has achieved 51.5 GW wind capacity, 150% growth in a decade and is now exporting turbines and components globally. We are moving steadily towards the 100 GW wind target by 2030, including 30 GW from offshore projects, backed by strong policy reforms and a robust manufacturing ecosystem," Joshi said in a post on X, on the occasion of Global Wind Day today.

In another post on X, he said, "On this Global Wind Day, let's celebrate the power of wind driving India's clean energy growth. With 51.5 GW capacity and rising, we are moving towards an #AatmanirbharBharat powered by innovation, green technology and sustainable progress. #GlobalWindDay."

He said that India is the fourth-largest wind power capacity in the world, while it is the third-largest renewable energy producer.

Addressing the Global Wind Day celebrations in Bengaluru, the Minister also India is going to become the "manufacturing hub of the world."

"India is going to become the manufacturing hub of the world, and we will be competing with many of our neighbours, including Vietnam and China. So when we want to compete there, the basic thing we need is power. So in this power, we need renewable energy and conventional energy also, but we need more renewable power," Joshi said.

Highlighting policy changes, the Union Minister stated that renewable energy, especially solar energy, was just 0.242 gigawatts in 2014, and today the country has the capability of 110 gigawatts of renewable energy in just 10 years.

"Of course, policy changes were made by the government. In 2014, our renewable energy, especially in solar, was just 0.242 gigawatts. Today, we have 110 gigawatts of renewable energy in just 10 years. Like that, it was some 21, 22 gigawatts of wind power. Today we are 51 gigawatts. But you are the people who are sitting in front of me, and because of the policies of the government, because of the encouragement from the government, with the cooperation of the state and Centre, we have been able to achieve 51 gigawatts today," he said.

Joshi said that the government approved the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for offshore wind energy projects at a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore, including an outlay of Rs 6,853 crore for installation and commissioning of 1 GW of offshore wind energy projects (500 MW each off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu)

The Minister added that this year's renewable energy budget has gone up by 53 per cent to 26,549 crore, with the large share directed to the wind.

Inviting states to contribute to the energy transition, the Minister asserted, "States must lead this transition, land availability, transition delays, transmission delays, and how to be addressed very, very expeditiously. This is not the time for hesitation; it is the time for the execution."

The Minister said that the government is backing the sector, which was demonstrated in this year's union budget.

