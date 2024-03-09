India making headlines in supply chain localisation across industries: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bengaluru, March 9 India, which is an excellent destination for the services industry, is now making headlines globally in the localisation of supply chains across industries, especially electronics hardware, Union IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Saturday.

Launching India’s fastest and indigenously-designed IP/MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching) router at Nivetti Systems' campus in the city, the minister said that manufacturing has evolved overtime with various combinations.

“Manufacturing comes with great innovations, software and brain-power. India has a robust base of software and design capabilities that will help us become a major product nation in the world,” he told the gathering during his address.

MPLS is a routing technique in telecommunications networks that directs data from one node to the next, based on labels rather than network addresses.

The minister said that it is a matter of pride for us that an indigenously-developed router with a capacity of 2.4 tbps has been developed.

“This ‘made in India’ router emboldens the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Digital India' -- a vision that emphasises fostering an environment perfect for manufacturing and innovation,” he added.

The government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware includes several telecom products, including networking switches and routers.

Building on the success of PLI for mobile phones, the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi, had approved the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware on May 17, 2023.

