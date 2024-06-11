India South African Relations to be promoted in MSME Sector- Chairman Meeting held in Delhi with Namibia and Lesotho

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: The Honorary Chairman of the India SADC Trade Council Mr. Amar Singh Thakur had a fruitful meeting with the High Commissioners of Namibia, Lesotho and other SADC countries in Delhi recently. He discussed on the launching of the business initiatives in South India for the countries in the South African Region. "The Contribution of the SMEs to Healthy Trade Systems and Sustainable Livelihoods in SADC countries will be the focus of the various delegations that I will be heading in the coming months". The Meetings took place in Delhi, during the SADC meeting at the Federation of the Indian Exporters Organization (FIEO) with focus on bridging the smaller enterprises in collaboration with the India Africa Trade Council.

According to Mr. Thakur, the appointment of his being the chairman to promote the South African countries is a testament to the contribution of SME's as well as the dedication and hard work of many companies especially in the Pharma and Health sector within the Southern Indian cities. The forthcoming visit of the Chairman's delegation sheds light on the indispensable value of the Healthcare and Medical devices sector and provides a roadmap for sustainable development and regional cooperation within the South African countries. It details various aspects of small-scale projects, including their economic impact, environmental significance, the challenges they face and key recommendations for policymakers such as governance in small-scale Industries. The Chairman will present his project at the UN MSME day on 27th June in Bengaluru.

Mr Thakur emphasised that the visit comes at the right time as the world celebrates the MSME Day that it is a significant milestone in the realm of the SME sector within the South African region. He applauded the SADC Secretariat for their dedication in strengthening relations with India and Namibia. Recently there was a delegation which visited Malawi another SADC country to meet the President and various ministers of the Cabinet. MOU was signed with the First Capital Bank in Malawi.

His Excellency High Commissioner of Namibia Gabriel emphasised that the relations between India and Namibia through the India Namibia Trade Commission is a living successful example which is expected to serve as a critical resource and guiding tool for policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders in crafting policies and programs that bolster the development of such bilateral relations. He added that Action Plans should be developed to implement the recommendations emanating from the visit to drive the regional agenda of the MSME sector. In the last 3 years during his leaderships, 9 Indian delegations have visited Namibia and initiated successful collaborations.

Dr Asif Iqbal, the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization highlighted that participation, engagement and ecosystem approach to MSME sector are key tools to the cross-sectoral coordination of the middle-income groups with Namibian counterparts. He emphasised that by fostering a collaborative approach and inclusivity in the sustainable support of SME guidelines and decision-making we can ultimately contribute to the overall business development and sustainable trade systems of the MSME value chain. He also indicated that the new proposal for planning to build a Cancer Hospital will be implemented in collaboration with Chairmans offices that is an expert infrastructure developer. This will also support other SADC member States in closing some of the gaps identified in the MSME collaborations with Indian companies.

