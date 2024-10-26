India strengthens quality standards for bicycle retro-reflective devices under "Make in India" initiative

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2020 to boost ease of doing business and enhance product quality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Saturday.

The Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order, 2020 is effective from July 1 last year.

The amendments, announced by the ministry, provide key exemptions for imports supporting research and export.

The new amendment, formalised via notification on October 17, 2024, introduces two important relaxations in the Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices (Quality Control) Order.

First, it exempts the import of up to 200 bicycle reflectors for research and development (R&D) purposes by manufacturers.

Second, it permits Indian bicycle manufacturers to import reflectors specifically for the production of bicycles intended for export, subject to certain conditions.

The ministry said that these exemptions are designed to streamline the compliance process which enables businesses to innovate while maintaining adherence to quality standards.

The Quality Control Order (QCO) on Bicycle Retro-Reflective Devices forms part of a larger DPIIT strategy aimed at nurturing a culture of quality manufacturing and boosting India's profile as a global production hub.

Launched in 2014, the Make in India initiative has made significant strides over the last decade, transforming India's manufacturing landscape. Central to its success has been the implementation of Quality Control Orders (QCOs), which are instrumental in enforcing high standards throughout the manufacturing process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Zero Defect - Zero Effect" in manufacturing underscores the importance of producing goods of the highest quality while minimising environmental impact. Issued in alignment with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), DPIIT's QCOs have set rigorous standards since 1987, now covering 81 QCOs for over 330 products, including cement, LPG gas stoves, pressure cookers, and air conditioners under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act.

