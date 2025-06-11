India, Sweden explore deeper trade ties in clean energy, tech and infrastructure

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa and State Secretary for Foreign Trade Hakan Jevrell to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

Leaders of both the countries explored opportunities in clean energy, digital technology, climate action, healthcare, life sciences, and skill development.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said that he also invited greater Swedish participation in India's expanding infrastructure and manufacturing landscape, expressing optimism about deepening economic ties.

"Had a highly productive meeting with Benjamin Dousa, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, and Hakan Jevrell, State Secretary for Foreign Trade, Sweden, today," he added.

"We discussed strengthening collaboration across sectors like clean energy, digital technology, climate, healthcare & life sciences, and skill development, among others. Invited greater Swedish participation in India's growing infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. Looking forward to unlocking new chapters of cooperation," the Union Minister said in his X post.

Before his trip to Sweden, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal completed two-day visit to Switzerland.

During his visit, Minister interacted with the business tycoons and CEOs of several companies. Goyal's discussions with the business delegates focused on how to best leverage the agreement to boost economic ties.

Goyal also held a series of sectoral interactions with CEOs of several Swiss pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Goyal also co-chaired a Business Roundtable on the Machinery, Electrical & Metal (MEM) Industry with Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in Bern.

After the conclusion of his Switzerland visit, Goyal indicated that the Swiss part of the EFTA will possibly be implemented from October 2025, with the other three countries Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway already having ratified the trade deal.

Goyal highlighted India's "remarkable transformation" over the past 11 years in terms of technology, innovation and how the country offers great avenues for doing business.

He also encouraged Swiss industry and businesses to explore unparalleled opportunities for growth and investment in India, leveraging India's skilled and talented workforce and facilitative business ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor