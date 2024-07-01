India to host Global India AI Summit 2024 in New Delhi on July 3-4

New Delhi [India], July 1 : India is organizing the 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024' under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, scheduled for July 3-4 in New Delhi.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the summit aims to foster collaboration and facilitate knowledge exchange among international AI experts, reinforcing India's dedication to ethical and inclusive AI growth.

The Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 will serve as a vital platform for stakeholders from diverse sectors, including science, industry, civil society, governments, international organizations, and academia.

These experts will convene to discuss key AI issues, share insights, and address the challenges faced by the AI ecosystem.

By hosting this summit, India is reaffirming its role as a proactive player in the global AI community, focusing on advancing technologies that are safe, secure, and beneficial to society.

As the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), India is set to host member countries and experts to advance GPAI's commitment to trustworthy AI practices.

The summit aims to showcase India's capability to lead in the AI domain and emphasizes the country's goal of ensuring that AI benefits are accessible to all, thereby contributing to the nation's socio-economic development.

Central to the summit is the IndiaAI Mission, an initiative designed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that promotes AI innovation across the country.

This mission focuses on democratizing access to computing resources, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, fostering industry collaboration, providing risk capital to startups, ensuring the societal impact of AI projects, and promoting ethical AI practices, read the press release.

The IndiaAI Mission is built upon seven key pillars, each targeting a crucial aspect of AI development and deployment.

The first pillar, IndiaAI Compute Capacity, aims to establish a scalable AI computing ecosystem with over 10,000 GPUs through public-private partnerships.

This will include the creation of an AI marketplace offering AI as a service and pre-trained models, providing essential resources for AI innovators and researchers.

The second pillar, IndiaAI Innovation Centre, focuses on developing and deploying large multimodal models (LMMs) and domain-specific foundational models tailored to the unique needs of India's diverse industries and sectors.

The third pillar, IndiaAI Datasets Platform, seeks to streamline access to high-quality non-personal datasets through a unified platform.

This initiative will support Indian startups and researchers by providing seamless data access, thereby aiding in the development of robust AI models.

The fourth pillar, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, aims to promote AI applications across critical sectors by addressing problem statements from various government bodies and institutions, focusing on creating impactful AI solutions for large-scale socio-economic transformation, read the press release.

The fifth pillar, IndiaAI FutureSkills, is dedicated to reducing barriers to AI education by increasing the availability of AI courses at different academic levels and establishing Data and AI Labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

This effort is crucial for building a steady pipeline of skilled AI professionals, ensuring that talent development keeps pace with technological advancements.

The sixth pillar, IndiaAI Startup Financing, supports deep-tech AI startups by providing streamlined access to funding and risk capital, nurturing a vibrant ecosystem of AI startups that drive technological advancements and economic growth.

The seventh pillar, Safe & Trusted AI, emphasizes responsible AI development through the implementation of projects focused on ethical AI practices. This includes developing indigenous tools and frameworks and establishing guidelines for the transparency and trustworthiness of AI technologies.

