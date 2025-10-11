Indian Business Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrating the Cream of the Crop

New Delhi [India], October 11: The Business Excellence Awards by Corporate Connect Magazine in collaboration with Business Connect Magazine, is a special honour to explore and award the distinctive brands and entrepreneurs who have achieved exceptional success and made a positive impact in their industries and communities.

Success is never achieved by chance. It is the outcome of continuous effort, dedication and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives these businesses and the leaders make. They come from a wide spectrum of dynamic industries, highlighting just how much the business landscape in India is thriving – despite the rhetoric of a nation on its knees.

These innovators work as the backbone of our country, and Corporate Connect aims to empower these ventures and their key executives to showcase and celebrate their contribution to the company's growth.

Mercurius & Associates

Ankit Jain (Co-Founder), Siddhartha Havelia (Co-Founder)

Leading Expert in Business Formation & Tax Solutions 2025

Mercurius, established in 2008, is a global chartered accountancy firm delivering trusted, tailored solutions in company setup, tax, audit, compliance and advisory. With a team of 400+ professionals and global affiliations, they empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth with excellence and integrity.

Myra Gems

Narendra Jain, CEO

India's Leading Gemstone Specialist Brand

A leading Indian gemstone specialist brand, Myra Gems, is well-known for offering authentic, untreated gemstones. The brand has served over 30,000 customers so far and provides guaranteed authentic gemstones with a 30-day replacement policy. Founded by the visionary Narendra Jain, Myra has established a solid presence with customer satisfaction, optimum quality and authenticity.

Indian Trade Bird

Jitendra Prakash, Co-founder

B2B Marketplace Star Performer – For sellers with top engagement, conversion, and buyer satisfaction

Under the leadership of Co-founder Jitendra Prakash, Indian Trade Bird has emerged as a dynamic B2B marketing platform tailored for India's machine manufacturing and supply sector. Designed to serve businesses of every scale—from startups to industry giants—the platform streamlines trade, fosters growth, and connects suppliers with buyers across the country. With a bold vision to become one of India's premier B2B trading hubs, Indian Trade Bird is redefining how industrial commerce is done.

Alok Aggarwal CEO

Outstanding Contribution to the Housing Finance Sector

Muthoot Homefin is a renowned housing finance company, offering a wide range of services including home loans and mortgage solutions. Alok Aggarwal, a visionary leader and seasoned professional, is leading the company in the key position of CEO and ensuring tailored financial solutions to support individuals in accomplishing their goals and making notable contributions to the housing finance sector.

99 Pancakes

Mr. Vikesh Shah – Founder & CEO

Fastest-Growing QSR Franchise in India, 2025

Founded in 2017 by Vikesh Shah, 99 Pancakes has transformed India's dessert landscape with its innovative mini-pancake concept. What began as a single outlet in Mumbai has grown into a 90+ store national brand built on affordability, consistency, and joy. Guided by clear values – quality, speed, and customer satisfaction – the brand blends innovation with practicality, using tech and data to drive menu evolution and customer engagement. With a strong franchise model, eco-friendly practices, and local employment initiatives, 99 Pancakes continues to expand responsibly, aiming to make premium desserts an everyday experience and cement its legacy as India's leading dessert QSR brand.

Vollert India Pvt Ltd

Krishan Mohan Sharma – COO | Board Member | Director

Top Industry Influencer in Infrastructure & Technology 2025

Vollert India, a subsidiary of the century-old German multinational, delivers innovative precast and infrastructure solutions powered by advanced technologies. Guided by Mr. Krishan Mohan Sharma, the team leverages its expertise to keep customers at the forefront of the Global evolving market.

IRA Coaching

Radhika Srinath – CEO & Director

Next-Gen Leader in AI-Enabled Insurance Education – 2025

IRA Coaching is a reputed name for insurance education led by the CEO & Director, Radhika Srinath. The company is well known for offering innovative education solutions, harnessing the AI-enabled tech solutions to offer tailored learning experiences and ensure learners stay ahead of the industry trends.

Ved Sanjeevani Private Limited

Chirag Doshi – Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

Herbal Heritage Champion Award 2025

Ved Sanjeevani Private Limited is a distinctive healthcare and wellness solution company led by Chirag Doshi. The company is known for bringing four generations of Ayurvedic secrets and knowledge, aligned with today's lifestyle. Its core mission is to get the wisdom of Ayurveda to modern households, offering natural, effective, and accessible wellness solutions, enhancing everyday living while preserving the planet.

Expressfly Logistics

Paras Mehta, CEO

Emerging Logistics Tech Startup of the Year – 2025

An emerging logistics tech startup, Expressfly Logistics, is the brainchild of the CEO, Paras Mehta. The company specialises in offering efficient and personalised logistics solutions. The dedicated team at the company leverages the latest technologies to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

Lyseis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sushma Arolkar, COO

One of the Best Customer-Centric IT Companies to Watch in 2025

Lyseis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a distinguished IT firm focused on customer satisfaction and service excellence. It is currently thriving under Sushma Arolkar's guidance and empowering its clients to achieve their business goals through the best IT solutions. The company's distinctive edge lies in its ability to execute sophisticated IT solutions.

Sharma & Sharma Advocates & Legal Consultants LLP

Mr. Arjun Asthana, Partner

Excellence in Legal Advisory & Consulting

Sharma & Sharma Advocates & Legal Consultants LLP provides a comprehensive range of legal solutions, offering clear, practical, and strategic advice. With Mr. Arjun Asthana at the helm, the firm guides clients through complex legal challenges while helping them achieve their business objectives.

The firm is widely recognized for its expertise in Insolvency, Regulatory and Compliance, Commercial Dispute Resolution & Alternate Dispute Resolution, Direct and Indirect Taxation, Corporate and Commercial Advisory, Due Diligence, Banking & Finance, Insurance, Conveyancing, Data Protection, Constitutional Law, White Collar Offences, Labour and Employment, Intellectual Property Laws, and continues to uphold its commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in every matter it handles.

Frugal Testing

Rupesh Kumar Garg, CEO & Chief Architect

Best AI-driven Software Testing Company

A popular software testing company, Frugal Testing, offers AI-driven software services. It is known for harnessing innovative tech solutions to simplify the testing processes and enhance the product quality. With a team having years of expertise, the company ensures delivering reliable and effective functional testing solutions.

Datum Decipher Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Roshan Vyas (Co-Founder & CEO) | Priya Sharma (Co-Founder & Managing Director)

Top Integrated Tech & BPO Solutions Innovator of the Year 2025

Datum Decipher Analytics Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as the Top Integrated Tech & BPO Solutions Innovator of the Year 2025, reflecting its excellence in delivering comprehensive technology and business process outsourcing solutions globally.

Under the leadership of Roshan Vyas and Priya Sharma, the company partners with organizations to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and market competitiveness.

Offering a broad suite of services—including web and mobile application development, data entry and management, lead generation, Salesforce solutions, digital transformation consulting, and IT support—Datum Decipher Analytics delivers tailored, innovative solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client.

UNIFIED INFOTECH PVT. LTD

Mr. PRATIP BISWAS (CEO)

Leading B2B Custom Software & Technology Services Company of 2025

Content : Since 2010, Unified Infotech is a leading custom software and technology services company, renowned for its expertise. It offers a range of services, including web development, customer software development, mobile app development, SEO and pay-per-click advertising. Operating from its New York headquarters, with a delivery center Kolkata, the company caters to clients across geographies. Over the years, the company has built a solid reputation for delivering the best software solutions, serving clients across diverse industries like pharmaceuticals, entertainment, and telecommunications

One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd

Gurjeet Singh Kohli : CEO & Director

Emerging Leader in Corporate IT & Technology 2025

Offering top-notch IT solutions, One Cube Solutions Pvt Ltd is renowned for addressing company needs in the office, automation, mobile, security, cloud and more. Led by Gurjeet Singh Kohli, Director & CEO, the company caters to diverse giant brands like Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, Cisco, and more to customers across PAN India. Further, One Cube Solutions stands out for its unique platform, Corpkart.com, which is India's First e-commerce platform catering to the IT hardware and software needs of corporate and institutional customers.

Zenith Leisure Holidays Limited:

Manoj Mishra – Founder

Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed Travel Solutions Provider to Follow – 2025

Zenith Leisure Holidays Limited is set to become a diversified leader in India's travel industry, offering a wide range of holiday packages designed to meet the unique needs of every traveller. With a strong focus on personalized travel experiences, the Zenith team ensures that every journey—from planning and booking to the trip itself—is seamless, hassle-free, and unforgettable. Enhancing this travel expertise, Zenith Forex makes international travel effortless by providing essential financial services such as quick remittances, international SIM cards, hassle-free currency exchange, and secure forex cards, ensuring travellers enjoy every trip with complete peace of mind.

FUELBUDDY

Sunil Maddala – CEO

Most Trusted Energy Delivery Brand of India 2025

FUELBUDDY is revolutionising the energy sector with its customer-centric and innovative approach. Its vision is to be the go-to energy partner for businesses, empowering growth nationwide. With a strong presence across 180+ locations in India and expanding internationally, FUELBUDDY is driving reliability, efficiency, and trust through its seamless energy solutions. By delivering fuel directly to businesses, ensuring real-time tracking, and providing transparent billing, FUELBUDDY helps clients reduce downtime, control costs, and streamline operations.

Currie & Brown (India) Private Limited

Satyakumar Shetty – COO

Best Project & Cost Management Firm – 2025

A leading name for cost management, project management and advisory services, Currie & Brown (India) Private Limited is known for offering a complete range of services to the public and private sectors. Led by the industry leader, Satyakumar Shetty, the company strives to serve clients with the best solutions while delivering projects efficiently, effectively and with certainty.

Emballiso India Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Rajnish Agrawal – Managing Director

Most Sustainable Temperature-Controlled Packaging Manufacturer in India – 2025

Emballiso India Packaging Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in designing and manufacturing top-notch temperature-controlled packaging systems for pharmaceutical transport. The company is also an expert in Preconditioning, Rental, and Reverse Logistics services for a Sustainable Cold Chain. Since its inception in 1990, Emballiso has been saving time and money for its clients while ensuring compliance with their environmental sustainability goals.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor