Indian Institute of Fashion and Design (IIFD) Shines as Title Partner at Couture Runway Week – Season 6

New Delhi (India), December 22: Indian Institute of Fashion and Design (IIFD) proudly took center stage as the Title Partner at the much-anticipated Couture Runway Week – Season 6, held in Delhi on December 16-17, 2023. This prestigious event witnessed the spectacular showcase of haute couture collections by talented IIFDians, gracing the runway on both days with sheer elegance and unparalleled style.

The collections, curated on the exquisite theme of Haute Couture, unveiled an amalgamation of artistic brilliance, sophistication, and innovative design. Each ensemble resonated with the essence of haute couture, blending opulence with creative craftsmanship, captivating the audience with its sheer grandeur.

Speaking about the theme, Ms. Vimi Vansil, Director, IIFD, stated, “Haute Couture exemplifies the epitome of fashion, where artistry meets sartorial excellence. Our students embraced this theme, showcasing not just garments but narratives of elegance, finesse, and individuality. Each piece was a testament to their dedication and artistic prowess.”

At IIFD, providing a platform for budding designers to thrive and evolve in the fashion industry is not just a mission but a commitment. Through events like Couture Runway Week, students are nurtured, encouraged, and equipped with the skills and exposure necessary to make their mark in the competitive world of fashion design.

Ms. Aarti Tiwari, Founder of Couture Runway Week, expressed, “IIFD’s participation at Couture Runway Week is a testament to their commitment to nurturing emerging talent. Their collections showcased the epitome of elegance and style, reflecting the institute’s dedication to fostering creativity and innovation.”

IIFD’s comprehensive curriculum, mentored by industry experts and seasoned faculty, coupled with practical exposure through events and showcases, reinforces its commitment to preparing students for the dynamic and evolving fashion industry.

The success and acclaim garnered by IIFDians at Couture Runway Week – Season 6 stand as a testament to the institute’s dedication to nurturing talent and providing a launchpad for the future luminaries of the fashion world.

About Indian Institute of Fashion and Design (IIFD):

IIFD is a leading institution dedicated to providing quality education in the field of fashion and design. With a mission to nurture creativity and innovation, IIFD offers a comprehensive curriculum, industry-relevant programs, and a platform for students to showcase their talent.

