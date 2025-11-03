India PR Distribution

California [US] / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Indian motorcycle racer and motorsport mentor M. Sai Deep, popularly known as Deeps, has achieved yet another milestone by finishing the 2025 California Roadracing Association (CRA) season with Top-3 championship titles in three racing classes 400 Superbike Expert (2nd Place), 400 GT (3rd Place), and Formula 40 Ultra Lightweight (2nd Place).

Competing as part of MSD Racing - NorCal, Sai Deep has become a prominent figure in the North American racing scene and a respected ambassador for Indian motorsport worldwide.

"I've always believed that racing isn't just about personal speed it's about inspiring others to chase excellence. Whether training young riders or testing the next-generation race machines, my mission is to help shape the future of motorsport while proudly carrying the Indian flag on every circuit I ride." Said Indian motorcycle racer and motorsport mentor M. Sai Deep

A Recognized Figure of Extraordinary Ability in Motorsports

Sai Deep's career reflects consistent excellence across multiple international platforms. He has raced and managed teams with leading manufacturers including Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, BMW, and Aprilia, showcasing adaptability and technical mastery across diverse performance machines.

Beyond competition, his professional portfolio extends into mentorship, rider development, and technical testing, areas highly regarded under U.S. extraordinary-ability benchmarks.

Mentorship and Development of Future Racers

Over the past several years, Sai Deep has mentored and trained numerous emerging racers across the United States, India, and Europe.

* He collaborates with Racer 411 and Tipin Racing in the U.S., helping new riders earn their racing licenses and transition from track-day enthusiasts to competitive racers.

* He has also served as a track coach and rider supervisor, guiding participants in New Racer School programs, focusing on performance riding, safety, and professional

* His mentorship has led several amateur riders to successfully debut in club racing

These contributions reflect his exceptional leadership and influence in the field a core factor for individuals demonstrating "a critical role in distinguished organizations" and "evidence of judging or mentoring others."

Sai Deep's expertise extends to technical collaboration and race-bike development. He has worked as a test rider for racing teams and tuners in India, Europe, and the United States, providing data feedback, setup validation, and performance evaluation for race-ready motorcycles. His work with multiple manufacturers highlights international recognition of his technical insight and original contributions to the advancement of motorsport technology.

Career Highlights

* Top-3 CRA 2025 Championships 400 Superbike Expert (2nd), 400 GT (3rd), Formula 40 ULW (2nd)

* AFM F40 LW Champion (2023)

* Founder - MSD Racing NorCal, representing Indian talent in U.S.A racing

* Co-Founder - Mahi Racing Team India (WorldSBK)

* Test Rider and Technical Collaborator for race teams in India, Europe & USA

* Mentor - Racer 411 & Tipin Racing New TrackDay Riders and Racer School Programs

* EV Advocate and Former Tesla Professional, integrating sustainability with motorsport

Sponsors & Partners

Supported by: Ved - Vammu, Spears Racing, Vegas Garage Prints, Startup Crafters, Hybiz.tv, Dave Moss Tuning, VNM Sport, Tipin Racing, Racer 411 and Rebel Riders Gym.

Their partnership continues to strengthen the MSD43 vision a global Indian racing brand empowering new riders and promoting sustainable motorsport growth.

About M. Sai Deep (MSD43)

Sai Deep is an Indian motorcycle racer, coach, and EV advocate recognized for his outstanding achievements in U.S. and international racing. He currently competes in the CRA Championship, serves as a mentor to new racers, and leads MSD Racing - NorCal.

Instagram / YouTube

