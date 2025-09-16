India's defence sector needs multi-player ecosystem for robust national capabilities: Tata Sons Chairman

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 : India's defence sector required the involvement of multiple players to develop robust national capabilities, as no single firm can address all of the country's defence needs, said Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday.

During his visits to Solar Industries Defence Facility in Nagpur, Tata Sons Chairman affirmed the Conglomerate's intention to collaborate in the defence sector.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Chandrasekaran said, "Defence is a very important sector, and we will need multiple players. Nobody can solve the defence needs of the country alone; we all have to contribute. Wherever there is scope for collaboration, we will always collaborate. Today's visit was about understanding their facility and learning what they have."

He emphasised that the approach towards defence manufacturing should not be viewed purely as a business.

"Whether it is ammunition, missiles, or other areas, the requirement for capabilities is immense. I don't want to use the word 'demand' because this is not about business it is about building capabilities required for the nation," Chandrasekaran noted.

The Tata Sons Chairman further stressed that the Group's outlook is long-term and nation-first.

"It is not about thinking about how much business we should do. I am considering the capabilities we need, what we currently have, what others possess, and what we must develop. This is not about a business plan for the next year, but about creating the foundation for national capability," he added.

Chandrasekaran reviewed Solar Industries' manufacturing units and capabilities, inspected Solar's ammunition, missile and other defence production facilities.

Tata is playing an increasingly important role in defence programmes of strategic importance in the defence domain. The company has partnered with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), armed forces and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Going forward, the group is focused on partnering with global OEMs for 'Make in India' programmes for fighters, helicopters, transport aircraft, weapon systems and land systems; building unmanned systems, supporting other critical aerospace & defence programs for the Indian defence sector, and setting up world-class aero engine components manufacturing facilities.

