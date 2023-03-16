Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (/NewsVoir): India's First Multidisciplinary Hybrid Simulation Event, HPSN 2023 is being held at Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru from 17th to 19th March 2023. Human Patient Simulation Networks (HPSN) India 2023 is a multi-faceted, interdisciplinary unique international healthcare simulation conclave and is one of the most significant workshops by Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru and CAE Healthcare, USA.

The aftermath of emergencies pushes healthcare providers into a pc situation which results in fatal errors. Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre trains healthcare professionals to reduce medical errors at VASA by providing prime and state-of-the-art training through advanced high-fidelity simulation mkins. VASA trains doctors, nurses, paramedics, other healthcare professionals, corporates, and common folk. The concept of providing simulation-based training with real-time experience is the motto of Vydehi to save precious lives. Vydehi Advanced Simulation Academy (VASA) Bengaluru is southeast Asia's largest healthcare simulation center spread over 30,000 sq ft and has completed more than 450+ high fidelity simulation workshops, training 9000+ participants in just one year of operations.

This year "HPSN India 2023" attracts Pan India 500+ national and international participants, international simulation educators, researchers, healthcare professionals, and other individuals engaging in the field of healthcare simulation, like senior healthcare academicians, key decision makers from medical colleges, executive directors from various AIIMS, etc. Along with that HPSN India 2023 is witnessing 15 + International speakers, 50 + National Speakers, 30 + Simulation topics, and 08 + concurrent high multi-faceted high-fidelity simulation topics. This workshop enhances the skills of the healthcare professional for the appropriate response to the traumatic conditions. HPSN India 2023 shall also showcase a unique AIR MEDEVAC - Helicopter crash simulated emergency scenario that involves a helicopter crash and the response of medical personnel and emergency services as well.

Dr Haru Okuda - CEO & Executive Director of CAMLS, University of South Florida, USA, is the Chief guest & Keynote speaker and shall be enlightening on the future of healthcare education & experiential learning. Ronny Schurer Director of International Sales CAE Healthcare Germany will address the participants as well.

