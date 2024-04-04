India's food regulation authority FSSAI launches initiatives to curb food adulteration

New Delhi [India], April 4 : To tackle food adulteration, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched an innovative method to curb and detect the pervasive issue of food adulteration.

According to FSSAI webiste, it has launched a "Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART) Book", which serves as a guide for consumers to identify common food adulterants in household items. With over 50 quick tests covering various food categories such as milk, oils, sugar, and spices, the DART booklet equips consumers with easy-to-follow instructions and pictorial representations to distinguish between pure and adulterated products. These initiatives aim to empower consumers, enhance surveillance, and raise awareness about food safety across the country.

Additionally, FSSAI has launched the "Food Safety on Wheels" (FSW) initiative, deploying mobile food testing laboratories equipped with essential infrastructure for on-the-spot qualitative testing. These multi-purpose vehicles traverse remote areas, public gatherings, schools, and consumer organizations, conducting quick tests for specific adulterants in commonly consumed food items like ghee, milk, sweets, and spices.

FSSAI has also launched a food safety testing kit for school children the "Food Safety Magic Box". This portable box, accompanied by a guidance book, enables students to perform over 100 easy tests to detect adulterants in various food products. This test will help in fostering awareness and promoting responsible consumer behavior from a young age in the country.

Commenting on these initiatives, officials from FSSAI emphasize their commitment to ensuring the integrity of the food supply chain and safeguarding public health. By leveraging technology and community engagement, the authority also aims to combat food adulteration effectively and foster a culture of food safety nationwide.

With these innovative measures in place, FSSAI is trying to enhance food safety standards in India, it is also empowering consumers to make informed choices about the food they consume. These collaborative efforts by the India's food regulation authority will help in paving the way for a safer and healthier food quality in the country.

