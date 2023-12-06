India’s Venus Industries Unveils Bespoke Cutlery Collection Exclusively for New Raffles Udaipur

New Delhi (India), December 6: Venus Industries, India's premier supplier of premium cutlery, is honored to unveil a fully custom cutlery collection developed especially for the newly opened Raffles Udaipur in India. As the first Raffles hotel to open in the country, tremendous care went into curating exceptional details that authentically marry Indian artistry, sustainability and heritage throughout the property's design. Venus Industries passionately embraced the opportunity to extend bespoke place settings honoring majestic Udaipuri and broader Rajasthani culture through considered cutlery accents.

Months of consultation between Venus executives alongside Raffles architects and chefs birthed stunning flatware embodying regional inspirations paired with five-star hospitality functionality. Amalgamating Raffles' rich 130-year legacy with family-owned Venus Industries' 60 years of expertise pioneering trendsetting commercial collections resulted in refined craftsmanship certain to impress guests across restaurant and in-room dining experiences.

Meticulous manufacturing teams hand assemble and inspect every piece to ensure consistency and longevity through intensive daily use. Indian inspirations come through in engraved hotel logos on slim handles finished with an original patterned etching inspired by intricate local textile and architectural motifs native to the destination. Weighty density provides a balanced grip during meals with gently curved ergonomic edges softening linear profiles.

Smooth-edged seafood forks stand distinct from straight-tined dinner and salad forks while sharp steak knives cut cleanly without tearing flesh or delicate garnishes. Every piece exudes purposeful elegance befitting Raffles' customized exceptionalism now transferring seamlessly between diverse service spaces.

Venus Industries MD, Mr Vicky Khurana remarked “Being selected as the sole cutlery partner for Raffles Udaipur represents tremendous honor for our Indian teams in showcasing how bespoke hospitality flatware elevates place settings into distinction. Our collections marry beauty and durability allowing longevity through repeat usage rather than disposability. Raffles set benchmarks globally in lavish styling so developing custom pieces honoring regional significance demanded full attention to each intricate detail distinguished in the final designs. The resulting cutlery feels familiar in guests' hands yet refreshingly inspired increasing enjoyment of everything presented on the plate.”

The opulence of hand-styled cutlery incarnates the magnificent surroundings with subtle luxury made possible through responsible small-scale manufacturing practices shared between Raffles and Venus. Just as the hotel's architecture balances preserving the original structure through modern accents, the durable stainless steel composition ensures enduring service stays matching the spectacular first visual impact. Set on a 21-acre private island the custom Made in India flatware conveys a singular style lending deeper brand connection through distinguished personalized place setting details certain to impress visitors across multiple venues.

About Venus Industries

Venus Industries prides itself on 60+ years of providing bespoke five-star hospitality cutlery enhancing culinary experiences across India's finest hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and casinos. As experts curating exclusive collections aligned with regionally distinct design aesthetics, Venus consults extensively to meet unique client operational needs from durability specifications to custom embellishment finishing touches distinguishing luxury place settings. Their premium quality cutlery graces many National and International properties where excellence remains paramount. Uncompromising quality control ensures peak performance 365 days yearly to serve every meal flawlessly.

As India's premier hospitality flatware manufacturer, Venus Industries looks ahead to announcing additional prestigious partnerships where singular culinary experiences rely on behind-the-scenes bespoke touches crafted locally by skilled artisans.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor