IndiGo, Air India working on gradually restoring flights at reopened airports

New Delhi, May 12 India's largest airlines, IndiGo and Air India, on Monday said that their teams were working to gradually start operating flights to and from the 32 airports that the government has reopened following the de-escalation of hostilities on the Pakistani border.

“In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments… our teams will work diligently to restore seamless operations,” the airline said.

IndiGo also recommended that passengers should check their flight status regularly for the latest updates.

It further stated that for passengers reconsidering their travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until May 22 for travel to and from the affected airports.

Air India said that following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, the airline is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

The Tata Group airline said that its teams were working on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Air India also urged passengers to “stay tuned for further updates".

According to an Airports Authority of India statement, the 32 airports, which had been closed till May 15, “are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.”

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline’s websites for regular updates,” the statement added.

The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut down since May 9 due to the cross-border drone and missile attacks following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre of 26 tourists by Islamabad-backed terrorists.

The airports that will gradually reopen include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The airports will be opened gradually as, although the ceasefire announced following the Pakistan DGMO’s (Director General of Military Operations) request is largely holding, the government does not want to take any chances.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” according to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday.

The opening of these airports which are close to the Pakistan border reflects a de-escalation in the cross-border hostilities which saw India successfully launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam killings.

The reopening will help to restore normalcy in flight operations which have undergone widespread disruption due to the conflict.

