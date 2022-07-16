inMorphis CEO Himanshu Singhal receives the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 Award

In recognition of his contribution to the Information Technology industry Himanshu Singhal, CEO and Founder inMorphis Services Pvt Ltd, has been conferred with the prestigious Times 40 Under 40 Award. The esteemed award was bestowed upon Himanshu Singhal in the presence of the leading lights of the industry and a host of celebrities like the Cine Star Sonu Sood at a well-attended ceremony held at the Westin, Gurgaon.

The event was organized by the Times of India to recognize achievers Under 40 from all walks of life who have driven change through their exemplary contributions in their respective fields right from Corporate, Retail, Sports, Art, Literature, Humanitarian Work, etc. This event gave inMorphis a chance to share their success story and showcase their achievements, inspire many more and pave the way for a better tomorrow. This achievement of Times 40 Under 40 goes beyond their excellence in business. The young achiever made distinctive contributions to the people they serve. They have demonstrated extraordinary commitment, innovation, zeal and compassion in delivering service to the community, which has led them to excel.

Elated at receiving the prestigious award, Himanshu Singhal said, "I'm delighted to win the Times 40 Under 40 Award. Being recognized on such a high platform is both a proud and humble feeling for which I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to The Times Group. I dedicate this award to my entire team for their hard work and to my family members for their continuous support."

Himanshu has catapulted inMorphis to the heights of global expansion through the time-tested virtues of hard work, focus, foresight, and perseverance. He mentions - "inMorphis is an outcome-focused IT consulting, innovation, and services organization. With operations in Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, USA, UK, and Singapore, we deliver technology solutions to our customers and make an impact on our people and society."On a personal front, Himanshu has been working to build a consulting platform called 'HealthyBazar'. It will simplify ancient and authentic Indian wisdom to spread awareness in the healthcare industry with a goal of 'Holistic Health as a Service'.

He has been acknowledged on various platforms over the years for his excellent efforts in his domain. They put their focus on nation-building and helping grow the economy.inMorphis has effectuated as the first ServiceNow Elite partner in India and was given the prestigious ServiceNow APJ partner award for 2022 for his impeccable credentials. Additionally, the Everest research organization listed him as one of the top 15 international ServiceNow partners.

inMorphis started expanding its wings with a strong presence across borders in 2015 and was founded as a result of Himanshu's inborn leadership capabilities and effective interpersonal skills combined with his passion for IT verticals. In the last 6 years, they have acquired 30 plus large customer bases across the globe in the Telco, BFSI, IT/ITes and Manufacturing verticals.

