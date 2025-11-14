Integrated Industries Ltd. Soars on Stellar Q2 & H1 FY26 Results, PAT More Than Doubles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14:Integrated Industries Limited (BSE: 531889), a dynamic player in the food sector, today announced blockbuster financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), showcasing a period of exceptional growth and profitability. The company reported a powerful surge in both quarterly and half-yearly performance, underscoring the successful execution of its strategic expansion plans.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), Integrated Industries recorded a remarkable 43 per cent year-on-year increase in net sales, which soared to Rs 286.86 crore from Rs 186.60 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25). The bottom-line growth was even more impressive, with Profit After Tax (PAT) more than doubling, surging by 108 per cent to Rs 29.89 crore in Q2FY26 compared to the corresponding period last fiscal. This robust performance was mirrored in the half-yearly results (H1FY26), where net sales climbed 64 per cent to Rs 536.72 crore and net profit witnessed a monumental 100 per cent jump to Rs 54.66 crore compared to H1FY25.

The market responded enthusiastically to these outstanding results. On Friday, shares of Integrated Industries Ltd hit a 5 per cent upper circuit, closing at Rs 25.36 per share. The stock has demonstrated significant strength, rallying 49.2 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 17 per share, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and future prospects.

This formidable financial upswing is largely attributed to the company’s strategic foresight in expanding its manufacturing capabilities. A pivotal move in this direction was the 2023 acquisition of a fully operational biscuit manufacturing plant in Neemrana, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary, M/s Nurture Well Food Limited. This modern facility produces a diverse and popular range of biscuits and cookies under the brands RICHLITE, FUNTREAT, and CRUNCHY CRAZE. The subsidiary has established a formidable distribution network of over 150 business partners across North India, with a strong presence in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. Furthermore, the company’s global footprint is expanding, with its products now reaching international markets including the UAE, Somalia, Tanzania, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Seychelles.

A spokesperson for Integrated Industries Limited commented, “We are thrilled with the phenomenal financial performance this quarter, which validates our strategic decision to enhance our production capacity and product portfolio. The acquisition of Nurture Well Food Limited has been a key growth driver, enabling us to capture significant market share and meet rising demand both domestically and internationally. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum through continued innovation and strategic market expansion.”

Integrated Industries Limited is a diversified food company with a portfolio encompassing organic, inorganic, and processed food items, as well as bakery goods. Through strategic acquisitions like Nurture Well Food Limited, the company has significantly strengthened its manufacturing capabilities and market reach, positioning itself as a formidable force in the competitive food industry.



