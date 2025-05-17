Intense Technologies Powers Ahead with 32 Percent Growth in Revenue YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17:Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH | BSE: 532326), a globally operating platform-led services company delivering mission-critical solutions in customer communications, data management, and process automation, today announced its audited Q4 FY25 results, highlighting its continued impact across the BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25

Total Income of ₹ 15,370.31 Lakhs, YoY growth of 31.92%EBITDA of ₹ 2,553.38 Lakhs, YoY growth of 12.43%EBITDA Margin (%) of 16.61%,

PAT of ₹ 1,632.31 Lakhs, YoY growth of 4.39%PAT Margin (%) of 10.62%

EPS of ₹ 7.00

Q4 FY25

Total Income of ₹ 3595.36 LakhsEBITDA of ₹ 437.47 LakhsEBITDA Margin (%) of 12.17%PAT of ₹ 272.07 LakhsPAT Margin (%) of 7.57%

EPS of ₹ 1.21

Growth Engagements

We've expanded our global footprint with new sales offices in Mumbai and the U.S., reinforcing our commitment to capturing high-growth opportunities in local and international markets. Our go-to-market strategies are now more locally tailored, with offerings designed to meet both regional and global enterprise needs.

Our green shoots are strategically positioned to evolve into long-term, recurring revenue streams across core industries such as BFSI, telecom, and public sector. These early wins are already contributing healthily to the pipeline, validating both our market approach and value proposition.

Our reinforced leadership, built with domain veterans and transformation experts bring the strategic depth, industry foresight, and operational sharpness needed to deepen client relationships and scale sustained outcomes.

Through AI-driven continuous optimization, we are helping clients reduce operational friction and unlock new levels of efficiency, fuelling both top-line and bottom-line growth.

We are actively farming existing accounts, deepening partnerships and expanding our footprint by delivering ongoing value through tailored solutions and continuous innovation.

We are strongly positioned with AI and Gen AI-led capabilities to empower enterprises break down operational silos, accelerate decision-making, and drive innovation at scale. By embedding intelligence across workflows, we continue to enable customers launch bold, future-ready digital initiatives that are agile, scalable, and built to deliver sustained competitive advantage.2

Commenting on the results, Mr. C.K. Shastri, Chairman & Managing Director of Intense Technologies Limited said: “We're proud to have delivered an impressive growth in consolidated revenues by 32% YoY basis along with 12%-year-over-year EBIDTA growth—an achievement that reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, strategic investment, and creating lasting value for our clients and partners. Our focused investments in sales and marketing are clearly yielding results, reflected in a high-performing sales organization and stronger market penetration across key verticals, enabling us to unlock new revenue streams and deepen client relationships.

Our focus areas in Agentic AI and Gen AI capabilities are coming to empower clients to adapt in real-time, accelerate innovation, and drive long-term value. This shift not only accelerates innovation but also helps enterprises reduce operational complexity, shorten time-to-value, and unlock new opportunities for growth.

By aligning our operational strengths with evolving market demands, we are uniquely positioned to provide clients with predictable, cost-efficient, and outcomes-driven solutions that fuel growth and resilience.”

Commenting on the results, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director of Intense Technologies Limited said: “Over the past year, we have secured 20 new logos in BFSI and Government sector, reflecting the growing trust in our solutions and the operational strength we bring to our clients. Our efforts to expand global partnerships, enter new markets, and build stronger sales and leadership team are showing clear results. With new sales offices in Mumbai and the U.S., combined with a more focused go-to-market strategy, we are well-positioned to serve fast-growing international markets and deepen engagement across key verticals. These initiatives have already begun to yield promising opportunities in our pipeline. We've enhanced our leadership team by bringing in seasoned industry experts with strong pedigrees, extensive networks, and deep experience. This bolsters our ability to innovate and scale as we move into the next phase of growth. Additionally, our treasury initiatives are taking good effects, reinforcing financial discipline.

Our Agentic AI-driven Centralized Communications Hub is a one-stop shop for all communication needs. It automates and hyper-personalizes interactions across channels, boosting revenue, improving margins, and ensuring governance and compliance. Our Gen AI-powered Low-code Platform simplifies app development, cuts reliance on resources, speeds change management, and accelerates time-to-market.

We have secured a patent in large-scale data handling that significantly advances efficiency and intelligence in data processing. We‘re also honored to be recognized by leading global analyst firms including IDC, Omdia, Quadrant, and Aspire for our solution strengths in Centralized Communications, CPaaS, and Low-code Platforms. These accolades are not just honors; they are a reflection of the strong IP backbone, execution rigor, and market relevance we bring to the table.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to scaling responsibly—investing in intelligent platforms, deepening client relationships, and driving outcomes that position us not just as a technology provider, but as a long-term strategic partner in enterprise and public sector transformation.”

Q4 FY25 Key Business Highlights

Patent Milestone • Patent granted for “Rule-Based Control Processing of Multiple Input Data Ingestions in Parallel,” enabling real-time, high-volume data processing with built-in validation, unified integration, and scalable architecture. • Strategic advantage in strengthening Intense Technologies' leadership in AI-first, data-driven platforms across BFSI, Telecom, and Government sectors. IDC Recognition • Named a Major Player by IDC MarketScape (2024) in Intelligent Customer Communications Management and Automated Document Generation & CCM. • Recognized for Innovation in AI-powered capabilities including omnichannel communication, generative AI (Sketch-to-Code), real-time reporting, QR/barcode support, seamless integration, and compliance readiness.

Key Business Highlights FY25

• Secured 20 new logos across BFSI and Government verticals, broadening our market reach

• Positioned as a ‘Leader' in the Aspire Leaderboard for Interaction Experience Management (IXM)

• Named ‘Luminary' by Celent for excellence in solution capabilities and market leadership in CCM.

• Recognized as a ‘Challenger' in Omdia Universe's 2024 Customer Communication Management report.

• UniServe NXT rated No. 1 on Gartner Peer Insights with a 4.9/5 score.

• Named ‘Technology Leader' in Quadrant SPARK Matrix for CCM in 2023; also recognized in the 2024 edition.

• Featured in Fortune Business Insights 2024 CCM Report as a leading vendor for the second year in a row.

• Winner of SME Empowering India Awards 2024 for ‘Excellence in IT Solutions' by the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.

• Recognized by The Economic Times as the ‘Most Visionary Company to Watch in 2024'.

• Listed by Outlook among ‘Top Innovative Companies to Watch in 2024'.

