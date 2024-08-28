International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Dynamic Tutorial Host "Light of Love: Charity Event at Saraswati Girls' School"

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Dynamic Tutorial to host a heartwarming charity event at Saraswati Balika Vidyalaya Inter College in Kanpur, India. This event aimed to provide essential supplies to 40 students and bring them joy and encouragement through a variety of engaging games and activities.

Selfless Dedication of Organizers and Volunteers

The event was organized by Akhil Shukla, who led a dedicated team of 13 volunteers, including Harsh Kumar, Krishna Mohan Yadav, Nikhil Shukla, Arjun Kapoor, Anmol Awasthi, Dhiman Mishra, Abhishek Chakravorty, Sumit Pratap Singh, Ashish Tripathi, Virat Kapoor, Raj Rajpoot, Arpit Kumar Shukla, and Mohd. Sajid. These volunteers brought warmth and support to the students, ensuring that each child felt cared for and valued.

Generous Aid Provided

During the event, volunteers distributed a variety of supplies to each student, including stationery items such as pencil cases, black and blue pens, erasers, water bottles, lunch boxes, snacks like chips, cream biscuits, and chocolates, as well as sports equipment like basketballs and badminton sets. Additionally, each student received a chocolate cupcake, a pair of socks, a handkerchief, and prizes such as medals and trophies. These items not only met the students' everyday needs but also made them feel appreciated and supported by the community.

Engaging Activities and Games

To ensure the children had a fun and memorable time, the event featured a series of enjoyable games and activities, including:

Introduction Session: An introduction to IYDF and the volunteers.

Passing the Ball Game: Students passed the ball while music played, and the one holding the ball when the music stopped was out.

Touch the Body Part Game: Students had to quickly touch and grab a bottle corresponding to a called-out body part.

Jump In/Jump Out Game: Students followed instructions to jump in, out, left, or right, with mistakes leading to elimination.

A BBB (Badminton Balance Bottle) Competition: A competition to determine the top three winners.

Award Ceremony: Medals and trophies were presented to the winners by the school principal and Dynamic Tutorial, with all participants receiving prizes.

Organizer's Reflections

Akhil Shukla expressed deep satisfaction and joy from the event, noting the excitement and happiness on the children's faces as they participated. He felt a profound sense of fulfillment, not just materially but also spiritually, seeing the children's smiles. He remarked, "Seeing these children's smiles brings me immense satisfaction. Watching them joyfully engage in the activities truly lifts the spirit. We will continue our efforts to bring love and support to more children in need."

Looking Ahead

Through this event, IYDF and Dynamic Tutorial demonstrated their ongoing commitment to education and children's welfare. Looking forward, they plan to continue organizing similar charity events to bring love and hope to more children in need.

