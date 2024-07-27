It is a Clean Sweep at KKK Season Finale

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 27: Have you seen any startup founder pitch with his coffee mug in hand? Well no, unless you are Vaibhav Raj Pandey, Founder & CEO of Cleaneo. "We are an aggregator who do pick-up, process and delivery it to you, right at your doorstep. We are your clean solution for all the soiled clothes problem. At Cleaneo we not only ensure convenience but also affordability and time commitment. In the past one year we have processed 10,000+ orders and we are proud," pitched Vaibhav.

But what role did the coffee play in this pitch, you have to see it to appreciate it only on the Kal Ke Krorepati (KKK) - Chhote Sheher Bade Sapne show, an initiative that is committed to highlighting the India's burgeoning startup ecosystem and offering a critical platform for startups. Sourav was has been launched on Zee Business and Tata Play's Channel No 515 (Har Ghar Startup).

Next in line were the duo of Stembotix, CTO Dhruvil Patel & CEO Sagar Sojitra attempting to revolutionize the education system and process. "Our education system is outdated. I was taught Cathode Ray tubes in college when LED and LCDs were in the market. Hence we came up with creating interesting formats of learning Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)," recalls Sagar. "We want students to be hands on with Technology. We reach to early education centres, schools and other institutes with lab products making it fun and knowledgeable to learn," adds Dhruvil.

Did either of them make the cut, you ought to check the episode for the same.

The Investors present of this finale episode were Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO Marwari Catalysts, Dr. Neha Sharma, Founder Director, Accelerate India, Naveena Reddy, Head of Investments, Lead Angels & Mihir Joshi, CEO GVFL Ltd.

"I am impressed with the concepts. At least someone is thinking about revolutionizing education and services that haven't changed for decades. It is very heartening to see entrepreneurs really giving their best ideas forward," says Naveena.

This finale marked the end of the Gujarat Chapter. The next season to hit the screens soon would be from another progressive state of India that would not only delight the community but also showcase some amazing technologies to the world.

The show is produced by Iroller Media and Ent, with FAVCY Venture Builders and Associate Producer Alka Gor serving as co-producers. FTC Media serves as the production company for the programme. Among other partners with the show are Costume partner Jade Blue, Venue partner Karnavati University, PR Partner Newsreach, Outdoor partner Kaushik Publicity & Digital partner Digibuzz.

The initiative solicited 500 business proposals and concepts from startups throughout Gujarat, which resulted in the meticulous selection of 27 promising ventures that offered innovative solutions across a variety of industries.

"We are supremely happy with the way KKK was perceived and received by the audience. It gave us amazing strength to push ourselves forward and plan and soon launch season 2," asserts Milapsinh Jadeja.

Don't miss the season finale this Sunday.

Website - https://www.kalkekrorepati.com

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556666274922

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/101883612/admin/feed/posts/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kalkekrorepati/

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Kalkekrorepati-ud7wz

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor