ITC Dermafique Launches the Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report; reveals Indian Skin is Unique and Different from other Ethnicities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: For years, Indian women have explored skincare solutions built around global standardsthat are not always tailored for their unique needs. Today, ITC Dermafique has endeavored to change the skincare narrative with the launch of the Dermafique Indian Skin Knowledge Centre (DISKC), dedicated to educate, inform, and build awareness around the uniqueness of Indian skin health and the need for customized solutions to address its care. As part of this initiative, the brand commissioned a survey with Kantar, to study the distinctiveness of Indian Skin, in a first-of-its-kind Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report.

Indian skin is unique and differs from other ethnicities - The Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report uncovers Indian skin truths, throwing valuable insights on how Indian skin requires focused solutions and innovation, specific to consumers' unique concerns. Together, the Knowledge Centre and the Indian Skin Health report mark a pivotal moment in India's skincare journeybringing Indian skin to the center of scientific research and consumer focus.

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, states, "Indian skin is unique and requires customized solutions. With the launch of the Dermafique Indian Skin Knowledge Centre, we are committed to fostering awareness and education on the distinct characteristics of Indian skin. Building on this initiative, the ITC Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report offers insights from Indian consumers that highlight the need for skincare solutions specifically designed for Indian skin. ITC Dermafique has always focused on advanced innovation, offering differentiated products that are tested on Indian skin. This initiative is a significant step towards empowering Indian consumers with knowledge and solutions to make informed choices for their skin."

The report unveils some compelling findings that enables a better understanding of Indian Skin.

1. Wrinkles are often considered and understood as the first sign of ageing, but the report states nearly 50% of Indian women experience pigmentation, with a staggering 74% seeing it before they even hit 30 - long before wrinkles typically emerge. This is because Indian skin has more collagen*, which delays wrinkles, but the presence of 50% more melanin in Indian Skin than Caucasians*, predisposes Indians to pigmentation.

2. The study also reveals a curious gap between aspiration and reality when it comes to trends like 'glass skin'. While a staggering 98% of Indian women aspire to have glass skin, the reality is quite different. Indian skin has almost 4x larger pore size and close to 5x higher density of pores than Chinese, per independent research papers*. The larger and greater number of pores lead to uneven texture and appearance of Indian skin, making the achievement of Glass Skin tougher. However, consumers are not aware of these unique Indian Skin characteristics as only 7% consider large pores a significant concern as per the Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report.

3. While Indian Skin has more collagen than Caucasians*, it also has a weaker skin barrier and lower moisture retention* making it more prone to skin dryness.

4. Indian skin has a higher concern of dryness as compared to Caucasian skin due to lower presence of Natural Moisturizing Factor* - 80% of women experience dryness from environmental factors, and 87% struggle with under-eye dryness even after moisturizing, revealing a need for balanced hydration.

Beyond these key findings, the report reveals several other insights:

* Sun Tan and sensitivity: Indian skin has 50% more melanin compared to Caucasian skin and hence it has a higher incidence of tanning, unlike Caucasian skin which frequently faces sun burn. 81% of women report tanning more frequently than sunburn.

* Acne prevalence: Acne is a larger concern for Indian skin than it is for Caucasians. The pores on Indian skin are larger*, owing to more sebum secretion, and can lead to more acne outbreaks. Acne remains a top concern for 68% of women, with a significant 94% of those aged 20-25 battling breakouts, highlighting it's not just a teenage woe.

With world-class R&D and a team of scientists bringing international expertise, ITC Dermafique is committed to crafting solutions that are tailored, tested, and proven for Indian skin health.

The brand has innovated cutting-edge solutions for targeted Indian Skin Uniqueness with a range of products which have all been tested and established to be safe and efficacious by Dermatologists in clinical studies: Dermafique De-Pigment Serum reduces hyperpigmentation, Dermafique Aqua Cloud Serum helps improve skin barrier function & provides 72 hours hydration, Dermafique Acne Avert Cleansing Mousse reduces acne lesions, Dermafique Pore Minimizing Toner exfoliates skin, unclogs and tightens pores and Dermafique Sun Defense contains niacinamide and which is known to regulate melanin and de-tans skin.

ITC Dermafique has launched 5 Informercials based on unique characteristics of Indian Skin - Pigmentation, Tanning, Pores, Acne and Dryness, empowering consumers to know their skin and make more informed choices to address their specific needs. The ITC Dermafique range of products are science backed and are dermatologist tested on Indian Skin.

Commenting on the launch of The ITC Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report, internationally celebrated Cosmetic Dermatologist and TEDx speaker, Dr. Jaishree Sharad, adds, "The Indian consumer is not only more informed today but also deeply invested in understanding the unique needs of their skin. It is vital to recognize the distinct nature of Indian skin, as it presents specific challenges and requirements that are often overlooked. Dermafique's Indian Skin Knowledge Centre will be a great step to bring to light these crucial insights, offering a science-backed perspective on the various characteristics of Indian skin. Raising awareness about unique Indian Skin needs is essential."

"For too long, the unique needs of Indian skin have been overlooked due to a lack of awareness," says Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist & Skin Care Expert at ITC Dermafique. "Through the Dermafique Indian Skin Knowledge Centre, we are committed to educating consumers about the unique characteristics of Indian skin. In line with this, the ITC Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report offers essential insights that underscore the need for a more informed and personalized approach to skincare, tailored specifically to the distinct needs of Indian skin. It's time to move beyond generic solutions and embrace skincare that is specifically designed and tested for Indian skin, empowering consumers to make better, more informed choices," she elaborates.

By empowering consumers with knowledge and science-backed solutions, the ITC Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report, supported by the Dermafique Indian Skin Knowledge Centre DISKC, is ushering in a new era of skincare. This initiative celebrates the unique needs of every Indian woman, paving the way for personalized, effective skincare solutions.

The Kantar Survey for The Dermafique Indian Skin Health Report was done with 800 women across Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata & Bengaluru.

*Disclaimer:

Basis information cited in independent Scientific research publications.

