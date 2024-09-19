IYDF and Bellezza Nail Salon Bring Care and Support to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 19: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Bellezza Nail Salon joined forces to host a charitable event aimed at providing care and support to 28 orphans. Held at the beneficiary organization located on Rahatni Link Road in Thergaon, Pune, the event sought to improve the children's living conditions and enhance their confidence and happiness through material aid and interactive activities such as games and recitations.

Working Together to Spread Love

The event was organized by Chandni Jain, founder of Bellezza Nail Salon, with the support of a team of volunteers including Pramila Krishna Gautam, Rekha Radheshyam Prajapati, Misbah Kasim Shaikh, and Atul Patil. They brought not only essential supplies but also a lot of love and care to the children. The event was warmly supported by Deepak Chakkrnarayan and Amruta Deepak Chakkrnarayan, the leaders of the beneficiary organization.

Donated Supplies: Supporting Learning and Daily Life

The volunteers donated a wide range of supplies to meet the children's everyday learning and living needs. Educational materials included 36 notebooks, 24 sketchbooks, 12 sets of colored pencils, 9 ballpoint pens, 4 gel pens, 24 sets of pencils, and 24 compasses. Additionally, personal care items such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and dishwashing liquid were provided, along with food items like cooking oil and nuts to improve their quality of life. These contributions not only helped the children tackle practical challenges in their daily lives and studies but also offered them a sense of care and encouragement, inspiring them to pursue a brighter future.

Warm Interactions: Building Confidence Through Introductions and Recitations

During the event, the volunteers organized engaging activities, including self-introductions, games, and a recitation contest. The self-introduction segment gave the children an opportunity to showcase their personalities and express their thoughts, fostering self-confidence. The games added an element of fun to the day, helping the children relax and strengthening their teamwork and self-assurance in a joyful environment.

In the recitation contest, the children actively participated, using their voices to convey their emotions and dreams. This activity not only enhanced their language skills but also gave them a sense of belonging and achievement within the group.

Volunteers' Reflections: Finding Meaning in Giving

After the event, Chandni Jain shared her feelings: "Visiting these children gave new meaning to our lives. Through donations and interaction, we provided more than just material help; we brought warmth and hope into their lives. We believe that contributing to the orphanage is the best way to help these wonderful kids and to express our love and affection for them." Other volunteers also expressed pride and fulfillment in being able to help and interact with these children. The children's smiles were the greatest reward for them, reinforcing the importance and value of charity work.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Warmth

IYDF and Bellezza Nail Salon have expressed their commitment to continue supporting vulnerable groups like the children at the Rahatni Link Road orphanage. Through more activities like this, they aim to bring further support and assistance. This event was not just about donating supplies; it was a heartfelt exchange that allowed the children to feel the warmth and hope from society through love and care.

The children's smiles and the volunteers' efforts were a testament to the power of compassion. In the future, IYDF and Bellezza Nail Salon will continue to work together to bring warmth and support to more children in need, helping them grow up in an environment filled with love and care, and guiding them toward a brighter future.

