IYDF and City Innovations Brighten the Lives of Underprivileged Children

India PR Distribution

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31: On the afternoon of July 28, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and City Innovations co-hosted a special event aimed at supporting underprivileged children who need assistance due to family hardships. The event took place at Subhadra Mahatab Seva Sadan, located at Kolathia, Po - Near AMRI Hospital Road, Aiginia, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, 751030.

Spearheaded by Priyaranjan Maharana and a team of dedicated volunteersDeepak, Rashmi, Aadhes, Harapriya, and Gitanjalithe event radiated with love and commitment. In a bid to show respect and care for the children, the event embraced a unique approach: volunteers involved the children in interactive games and quizzes, enabling them to earn "prizes" through their efforts instead of direct donations. This approach not only instilled a sense of respect in the children but also boosted their confidence and engagement.

The event was brimming with laughter and joy as the children showcased their talents and love for life through songs and newly learned dances performed for the volunteers. The volunteers' compassion and support infused joy and warmth into the children's lives, creating beautiful and lasting memories.

This event's success was driven by the generous support of City Innovations. Priyaranjan Maharana, head of City Innovations, shared his thoughts: "We hope that through this approach, children will not only receive material assistance but also experience society's care and respect. This embodies our commitment to social responsibility and our aspirations for the children's future."

This event transcended material donations, providing emotional support and care for the children. IYDF and City Innovations are steadfast in their commitment to aiding more children in need, using love and action to foster social progress and warmth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor