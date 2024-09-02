IYDF and English Plus Language Academy Unite to Bring Aid and Joy to Children in Tamil Nadu

PNN

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India] September 02: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and English Plus Language Academy in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, joined forces on August 31 to host a successful charity event at the Indian Child Welfare Committee. The event was organized by S. Sasi Kumar Selvaraj, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Gopala Krishnan, Usha, Francis, Sujihta, Geetha, Papameshwari, Umamageshwari, Arun Kumar, Kalai Selvan, and Arockiya Raj. Together, they created a day filled with joy and support for the children.

Providing Essential Supplies

The event focused on supporting 50 children by providing them with essential supplies. Donations included wheat semolina, rice, sugar, lentils, green gram, cooking oil, chickpeas, black gram, roasted chickpeas, and additional rava. These essential food items were accompanied by sports equipment like footballs, a volleyball, cricket bats, a carrom board, and badminton rackets, all aimed at enriching the children's daily lives and extracurricular activities.

Event Highlights

Throughout the event, the children engaged in various games, received their supplies, and enjoyed interacting with the volunteers. The activities were designed not only to bring joy but also to create a supportive and encouraging environment, allowing the children to feel valued and cared for.

Reflections from Organizers and Volunteers

S. Sasi Kumar Selvaraj expressed his deep satisfaction with the event, noting, "This event not only provided necessary support to the children but also strengthened the bonds within our community. Seeing the children's smiles and their enthusiastic participation was incredibly rewarding. We are grateful for the support from IYDF and look forward to organizing more such events in the future." The volunteers echoed his sentiments, sharing that their interaction with the children brought immense joy and a sense of fulfillment.

Conclusion

The collaboration between IYDF and English Plus Language Academy was a resounding success, not only in providing essential supplies to the children of Tamil Nadu but also in bringing happiness and a sense of belonging through interactive activities. This event demonstrated the unwavering commitment of both organizations to improving the lives of underprivileged children, instilling hope and motivation for a brighter future.

About IYDF The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is committed to enhancing the living conditions and educational opportunities for youth worldwide through various charitable activities and initiatives.

About English Plus Language Academy English Plus Language Academy is a compassionate organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children by providing essential life resources and educational opportunities, helping them grow and develop holistically.

