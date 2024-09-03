IYDF and Mahadev The Gym Brighten the Lives of Children at Save the Girl NGO

BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 3: A heartwarming event took place at Save the Girl NGO in Gurgaon, where the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Mahadev The Gym to bring love and care to children who have faced difficult circumstances. The event was designed to offer support and joy to the girls at the NGO, many of whom have been abandoned due to social, family, or gender-related issues.

Spreading Warmth Through Generosity and Creativity

On the day of the event, the volunteer team from Mahadev The Gym, led by Bobby Dhawan and including Devansh Khatri, Dheeraj Kumar, Mayank Saluja, Suraj Kilhod, Dhruv Pahuja, Rahul Nasa, Utsav Pandey, Deepak Chaubey, Chetan Panchal, Krishna Kushwaha, Vikesh Dhiman, and Shakti Chawla, brought a wealth of donated supplies. These included 200 sketchbooks, 200 sets of watercolor paints, 320 geometry kits (including stationery), 200 sets of colored pencils, 200 boxes of chocolate milk powder (500g each), and an 11-kilogram cake. The children's faces lit up with anticipation, as they felt the warmth and care from these gestures.

The volunteers organized a drawing competition, encouraging the children to illustrate the IYDF logo, expressing their creativity and dreams. Each child was deeply engaged in the activity, enjoying the process of bringing their ideas to life. Soon, the venue was adorned with vibrant drawings, and the children eagerly shared and admired each other's work, fostering an atmosphere of encouragement and warmth.

A Collective Birthday Celebration with a Special Guest

Adding to the day's festivities, the volunteers arranged a collective birthday partya celebration many of these children had never experienced before. The event reached its peak with the arrival of a special guest, Gurgaon's Mayor, Yashpal Batra. His presence electrified the atmosphere as he interacted warmly with the children and joined the top 20 performers from the drawing competition in cutting the birthday cake. He then distributed cake to each child, further elevating the joy of the occasion. The children's faces beamed with pure happiness, their laughter echoing throughout the room, as if all their past hardships were momentarily forgotten. Mayor Yashpal Batra's visit not only brought joy and surprise to the children but also conveyed the support and care from the wider community.

Voices of the Volunteers: The Joy of Giving and Receiving

Throughout the event, the Mahadev The Gym volunteer team engaged closely with the children, bringing warmth and happiness to their day. The volunteers reflected, "Seeing the smiles on these children's faces fills us with immense satisfaction. While we brought some supplies, what we received in return was pricelessthe joy and peace reflected in their eyes. Participating in such an event has provided us with a sense of fulfillment we've never experienced before."

One volunteer remarked, "As we distributed the donations and saw the children's happiness, it felt as though a weight had been lifted off our shoulders. This experience not only boosted our self-esteem and confidence but also made us realize that we are part of something much greater. We are eagerly looking forward to more opportunities to give back."

Continuing to Spread Hope and Warmth, Together

This event not only filled the children at Save the Girl NGO with love and warmth but also provided the volunteers with a profound sense of fulfillment. Through this unique collective birthday celebration, the children gained a new sense of belonging, discovering warmth in the care of strangers. They learned to trust, be grateful, and face each new day with a smile.

An IYDF spokesperson noted that this is just one of many such initiatives the organization is spearheading across India. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with local businesses in various regions to bring hope and support to more children in need. The goal is to create a society where love and kindness are pervasive, ensuring a brighter future for these children.

The event's success was made possible by the tireless efforts of the Mahadev The Gym volunteer team and the enthusiastic support of the staff at Save the Girl NGO. As the event concluded, there was a palpable sense of camaraderie, with both volunteers and children reluctant to part ways. The children waved goodbye with hopeful eyes and bright smiles, already looking forward to their next encounter with their newfound friends.

In the future, IYDF will remain steadfast in its commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, continuing to organize similar events to bring warmth, light, and hope to more children, helping them grow in care and blossom in hope.

