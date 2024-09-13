IYDF and Megaglobal Mart Pvt Ltd Deliver Support and Care to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 13: On September 10, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with MEGAGLOBAL MART Pvt Ltd to organise a charitable event aimed at providing care and material assistance to the children at the Prerna Parmarth Ashram in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. The event was spearheaded by Manoj Kumar and was warmly received by the 24 children residing at the orphanage.

Event Organisers and Participants

The event was organised by Mr Manoj Kumar, who led a dedicated team of four volunteers: Chand Bhan Singh, Prakash Pandey, J K Chaubey, and J P Patel. These volunteers not only offered material assistance but also extended emotional support to the children through meaningful interaction, making the event a memorable experience for all involved.

The Orphanage and Aid Contributions

The Prerna Parmarth Ashram, overseen by Mr Chand Bhan Singh, is a charitable institution located in the Mohabbatganj Uparhar Dandi Chaka area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It provides shelter and education to local orphans and underprivileged children. During the event, MEGAGLOBAL MART Pvt Ltd generously donated a range of educational supplies and essential daily items to support the children's learning and well-being.

The donated items included notebooks, art books, pencils, sharpeners, rulers, and charts, among others. Hygiene products such as bathing soaps, washing soaps, tongue cleaners, and hair oil were also provided. The volunteers made sure to bring in games like carrom boards, chess sets, and ludo, fostering both entertainment and mental development for the children. In addition, snacks such as Bikaneri 5-in-1 packs were distributed to offer some cheer to the day.

The range of donationsfrom educational materials to personal hygiene productsaimed to holistically support the children's growth, both in terms of education and daily living, giving them the tools they need to thrive.

Event Highlights

On the day of the event, the volunteers organised various engaging activities for the children. The event kicked off with a poetry reading session, where the children enthusiastically recited poems filled with hope and dreams. This was followed by a series of fun games like ludo, chess, and carrom, in which the children eagerly participated. Laughter filled the air as the children let loose and enjoyed the games.

These activities were more than just entertainmentthey were designed to inspire creativity and encourage teamwork among the children, offering them a valuable learning experience through play.

Reflections from the Volunteers

At the conclusion of the event, Mr Manoj Kumar shared his thoughts on its significance: "IYDF's children's activities are incredibly valuable in nurturing future leaders. It's through events like these that we can truly help develop children's skills and ensure proper project implementation. I believe dedicated observers should attend such events in person to provide accurate insights on what works well and what needs improvement."

The volunteers left with a deep sense of fulfillment, having not only assisted the orphanage but also gained invaluable experience and heartfelt memories. Chand Bhan Singh, who manages the orphanage, expressed his sincere gratitude to both IYDF and MEGAGLOBAL MART Pvt Ltd for their charitable actions. He emphasised that the event had brought much-needed supplies to the children while also instilling in them a sense of social care, encouraging a positive outlook on life.

Social Impact

This joint initiative by IYDF and MEGAGLOBAL MART Pvt Ltd provided much more than just material assistance. By taking direct action, the volunteers delivered a message of love and hope to the children, inspiring them to dream big and pursue their goals.

Through such initiatives, IYDF continues to demonstrate its commitment to fostering youth development on a global scale. The selfless efforts of the volunteers greatly contributed to the success of the event, warming the hearts of the children and supporting their growth.

Looking forward, IYDF remains dedicated to providing aid to more underprivileged children, helping them rise above their challenges and embrace a brighter future.

