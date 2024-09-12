IYDF and SAHAS Profile Industry Bring Hope and Support to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

Guwahati (Assam) [India] September 12: In a joint effort, the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) and SAHAS Profile Industry organised a charity event at Dhirenpara Sishu Vidyalaya, providing much-needed supplies and care to 66 underprivileged children. The event, filled with games, learning, and donations, aimed to improve the children's living and educational conditions, while also encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams for a brighter future.

Collaborative Efforts to Spread Hope

IYDF is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for impoverished children in developing and third-world countries. By offering education, IYDF equips these children with the knowledge and skills needed for personal growth and future success. This collaboration with SAHAS Profile Industry marked a combined effort to provide targeted resources to the students of Dhirenpara Sishu Vidyalaya in Guwahati, helping to improve their living and learning conditions.

The event was led by Subhajit Saha, founder of SAHAS Profile Industry, and supported by volunteers such as Rajat Purkayastha, Montosh Singh, and Dhanjita Singh. Together, they brought not only essential supplies but also a variety of interactive games, allowing the children to experience both fun and learning in an enjoyable atmosphere.

Diverse Donations: Supporting Education and Health

The donations provided at the event went beyond educational supplies, including a range of entertainment items and daily necessities. The children received items such as carrom boards, chess sets, puzzles, colouring books, crayons, and educational games. These donations helped enrich their after-school learning while stimulating their creativity and cognitive skills.

SAHAS Profile Industry also addressed a key issue by installing a water tank at the school, solving a longstanding hygiene problem. Previously, students faced water shortages, especially after using the restroom. With this new installation, the children now have access to better hygiene facilities, improving their overall health and safety.

To further enhance the children's nutrition, volunteers donated instant noodles, fruit juice, and rice bran oil, encouraging the children to participate in school activities. The volunteers hoped that through these donations, the children would feel supported by society, motivating them to continue their education and strive for a better future.

Learning Through Play: Fun and Education Go Hand in Hand

During the event, volunteers from IYDF and SAHAS Profile Industry connected with the children through a series of interactive games. Activities included carrom, chess, puzzles, hula hoop, and boxing, all carefully designed for children of different age groups. These games not only filled the day with joy but also helped the children build teamwork skills and enhance their logical thinking.

Additionally, volunteers led the children in painting and colouring activities, while also teaching basic literacy and arithmetic. This combination of fun and learning was a hit among the children, sparking their interest in education while giving them the chance to gain knowledge in an engaging way. The volunteers' thoughtful guidance allowed every child to find joy in both play and learning.

Improving the School Environment: Creating Better Learning Conditions

Alongside the donations and games, IYDF and SAHAS Profile Industry focused on improving the school's learning environment. During the event, volunteers installed a fan in one of the classrooms and painted the walls with cartoon characters, adding a touch of excitement and fun to the space. These efforts created a more comfortable and lively atmosphere, enhancing the children's learning experience.

A disinfected playroom was also provided for the school, offering a safe and hygienic space for the children to enjoy games and activities. This attention to detail was greatly appreciated by both the children and the school's teachers.

Volunteer Reflections: Success and Gratitude

Event organiser Subhajit Saha described the day as a resounding success. "Every volunteer, teacher, student, and parent thoroughly enjoyed the event. Before the event, we took the time to understand the school's needs and tailored our assistance accordingly," he said.

Saha also noted that many of the students at Dhirenpara Sishu Vidyalaya come from low-income families, and they rely heavily on the school's free meals. The main goal of the event was to inspire the children to stay in school and encourage them to maintain a positive attitude toward learning.

Throughout the event, the children and volunteers shared unforgettable moments. Seeing the children's smiles filled the volunteers with pride, knowing their efforts made a meaningful difference in the children's lives, creating lasting memories.

Looking Ahead: Ongoing Support and Growth

Both IYDF and SAHAS Profile Industry expressed their commitment to continuing their support for Dhirenpara Sishu Vidyalaya and other schools in need. By organising more charitable events, they aim to provide children with the resources to improve their living conditions and pursue their dreams for a brighter future.

This event was not just about material donationsit was a demonstration of love and care. Every smile on the children's faces is a testament to the combined efforts of IYDF and SAHAS Profile Industry, offering the children motivation and hope for the future.

