IYDF and SIM Studio Hosur Focus on Mental Health of Underprivileged Girls

India PR Distribution

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1: Through the joint efforts of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and SIM Studio Hosur, a heartwarming aid event was successfully held this afternoon at Vidya Nikethan Orphanage. Organized by Dhanasheelan under the guidance of IYDF, the event was supported by volunteers Hilda Dhanaseelan, Linda, Jayasuriyan, Sheela Jayasuriyan, Anthony Innocent, Sathya, and Anbu.

The event took place at Vidya Nikethan, located at No. 7/4 Old Mathigiri, Hosur-635119, Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu, India. It aimed to provide both material and emotional support to the children, particularly the girls, at the orphanage. The aid included 100 kilograms of rice, badminton sets, jump ropes, snacks, and other food items.

Starting at 3 PM, the children warmly welcomed the volunteers. Dhanasheelan delivered an inspiring opening speech, emphasizing the importance of societal care for the mental health of underprivileged girls and encouraging the children to be confident and resilient.

Most of the children at the orphanage are girls, who, due to local societal and familial reasons, are more likely to be abandoned. Although they receive basic care at the orphanage, they often struggle with feelings of inadequacy and loneliness. This event aimed to help these girls build self-confidence and regain hope through material support and emotional encouragement.

During the event, volunteers demonstrated how to use the new sports equipment, teaching the girls how to play badminton and use jump ropes, and engaging them in interactive games. These activities not only brought joy but also made the children feel the community's love and support.

In addition to the activities, volunteers gave motivational speeches, sharing the importance and methods of building self-confidence and encouraging the girls to face life's challenges bravely. Dhanasheelan said, "You are all unique, and each of you has your own value. Don't give up hope for the future because of temporary difficulties. We are here to support you and help you grow."

This event provided the orphanage children with much-needed material aid and, more importantly, conveyed love and care, making them feel the warmth of society. The collaboration between IYDF and SIM Studio Hosur highlighted the community's attention to the mental health of vulnerable groups, especially girls, and called for more compassionate individuals to join in supporting orphans and disadvantaged groups.

Through such activities, we believe these children will be able to face the future with greater confidence and grow up healthily and happily.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor