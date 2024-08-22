IYDF and Yellow Decor Unite to Enrich Children's Lives and Spread Love

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: On August 17, 2024, from noon to 5 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Yellow Decor collaborated to host a special charity event in Alengmora, Singimari, Lakhimpur, Assam. The event was organized for the Residential Special Training Centre (Boys) Azad, coordinated by Gajendra Kamang.

A dedicated team of volunteers, including Upasana Sarma, Durlav Morang, Udayan Guhain Baruwa, Rahul BorBhuyan, Jitu Kurmi, Kunal Narah, Daimushri Brahma, Hemango Prasad Balmiki, Pallab Baruah, and Samar Sonowal, played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the event, ensuring its success.

The event provided 30 children with an array of essential and enjoyable resources, including snacks, cricket bats and balls, cricket stumps, footballs, storybooks, coloring books, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, colored pencils, potatoes, rice, lentils, and cooking oil. The children were also treated to a hearty lunch. These items not only catered to their daily needs but also brought joy and warmth into their lives.

The day was filled with lively activities, including cricket, football, and a quiz competition. The children embraced the opportunity to play and learn, showcasing their energy and enthusiasm. This event not only enriched their daily lives but also contributed to their physical and mental development.

After the event, Gajendra Kamang expressed his satisfaction and peace with the outcome, describing it as an amazing experience. All participants were deeply grateful to IYDF for providing this opportunity, acknowledging that the event brought much-needed assistance while also instilling love and hope into the children's lives.

The collaboration between IYDF and Yellow Decor highlights their deep commitment to children's welfare and social responsibility. Through initiatives like this, both organizations aim to inspire others to engage in philanthropy, helping to drive social progress and development.

