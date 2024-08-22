IYDF Joins Hands with BLGMOVERS to Warm Hearts at Delhi Children's Welfare Home

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: On the afternoon of August 18th, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with BLGMOVERS to organize a heartfelt charity event at a children's welfare home in Dabri Mor, Delhi. The event was led by BLGMOVERS and saw enthusiastic participation from a dedicated team of volunteers, including Gaurav, Nitesh, Sunil, Shubham, and Pooja. Together, they brought an abundance of supplies and endless care to the children.

The event kicked off at noon at the welfare home in Sitapuri, Delhi, attracting over 25 children, many of whom were accompanied by their parents. The atmosphere was lively and filled with warmth as everyone gathered for the occasion.

Volunteers brought a variety of essential items for the children, including Skybags, books, notebooks, pens, pencils, and colorful drawing tools. Additionally, they provided sports equipment like tennis balls and other game supplies. The children also received basic necessities such as bags of wheat, oil, biscuits, juice, murmura, and soybeans, offering much-needed material support.

Throughout the event, the volunteers didn't just distribute goodsthey also organized a range of fun activities, ensuring the children enjoyed a memorable afternoon filled with laughter and joy. The heartfelt gratitude from the children, expressed through applause and smiles, created touching moments that resonated with everyone present.

Event organizer Gaurav Prakash shared his thoughts on the day, stating, "With the support of IYDF, BLGMOVERS was able to extend our love and care to more children in need. We are incredibly proud and fulfilled to be part of such a meaningful charity initiative."

The success of this event highlights the strong sense of social responsibility shared by IYDF and BLGMOVERS. Through this collaboration, not only were the children provided with essential supplies, but they also felt the warmth and kindness of the community, inspiring them to move forward with courage and hope.

