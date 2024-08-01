IYDF Launches Sports Aid Initiative to Foster Healthy Growth for Orphanage Children

India PR Distribution

Talwandi Kalan, Mullanpur, Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) successfully held a heartwarming sports aid event at SGB Bal Ghar Orphanage. Organized by Karanveer Singh Kamal, founder of Kamal Studios, this event aimed to provide material assistance and psychological support to the children, helping them enjoy a childhood full of sunshine and joy.

The event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Karanveer Singh Kamal, Hartej Singh Sidhu, Mohnish Virdi, Khushleen Virdi, Manteshwar Singh, Shilpa Verma, and Kuldeep Singh. They fully engaged with the children, teaching them how to use various sports equipment and participating in a friendly cricket match.

To enhance the children's interest in sports and physical activity, the event provided a wide range of sports equipment, including 2 small cricket bats, 2 large cricket bats, 1 box of tennis balls (12 balls), 4 cricket balls, 2 pairs of batting pads, 3 cricket helmets, 3 abdominal guards, 6 stumps, 3 footballs, 4 pairs of badminton rackets (8 rackets), 1 box of shuttlecocks (10 shuttlecocks), 1 basketball, 1 badminton net, 2 volleyballs, 1 bicycle pump, and 100 kilograms of wheat flour.

Children at SGB Bal Ghar Orphanage often exhibit fear and low self-esteem due to a lack of parental care. They tend to shy away from strangers and prefer solitude. Karanveer Singh Kamal emphasized, "These children need more than material aid; they need care for their interests and hobbies. Through these sports activities, we hope to help them overcome their insecurities and fill their childhood with joy and sunshine."

The event was filled with enthusiasm as volunteers guided the children in using the sports equipment and joined them in an engaging cricket match. The children gradually let go of their fears, smiled more, and began to enjoy the fun of physical activity.

IYDF and Karanveer Singh Kamal aim to continue organizing similar activities to bring care and support to more children in need. They hope to see the children running freely under the sun and enjoying a happy childhood.

Aid and guidance for the event were provided by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF).

Through this event, Karanveer Singh Kamal and the volunteers demonstrated love and hope to the children at the orphanage, helping them take the first steps toward a positive and healthy life.

