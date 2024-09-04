IYDF Partners with Fitness Code to Inspire and Support Children at Kolkata Orphanage

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 4: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Fitness Code today to host a heartwarming charity event at the SAMPARC Kolkata Sishu Kendra Orphanage. The event aimed to provide 31 children with essential supplies and motivate them to pursue their dreams through inspirational storytelling.

Event Overview The event was organized by Sanjoy Dey, with the assistance of a dedicated volunteer team, including Priyanka Dey, Manik Barik, and Subrata Sardar. It was held at the SAMPARC Kolkata Sishu Kendra Orphanage, located at 96/3/1 M. G. Road, P.O - Haridevpur, Kolkata: 700082. The orphanage is under the leadership of Asit Banerjee, who serves as the center's director.

Donation of Essential Supplies Fitness Code generously provided a range of daily essentials for the children, including rice, pulses, ghee, soybean oil, biscuits, chocolates, cakes, milk, juices, cheese, dried fruits, and nuts. Additionally, the children received board games such as chess, Brainvita, and UNO cards. These items not only met their basic needs but also brought joy and entertainment into their daily lives.

Interactive Activities During the event, volunteers began by introducing IYDF and sharing their own backgrounds with the children. They then inspired the children by sharing motivational stories about renowned figures and athletes who overcame adversity to achieve their dreams. The stories highlighted how these individuals persevered through challenges to reach success. The children were highly engaged, their eyes filled with hope for the future as they listened to the stories.

Organizer's Reflections Sanjoy Dey remarked, "This event was incredibly inspiring, and it was deeply fulfilling to serve these children. Seeing their smiles when they received the chocolates and cakes, and feeling the joy we brought them, is the true essence of happiness."

Feedback from the Orphanage Asit Banerjee, the director of SAMPARC Kolkata Sishu Kendra, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the event. He mentioned that the children were thrilled with the supplies they received and enjoyed the time spent with the volunteers. He praised the overall organization of the event and expressed his hopes for continued collaboration with IYDF and Fitness Code to bring more support and care to the children.

Through this event, IYDF and Fitness Code reaffirmed their commitment to the well-being of children. By providing material donations and emotional support, they ensured that these children received both the necessities of life and the encouragement to dream big. Looking ahead, the organizations hope to continue hosting similar events to bring warmth and hope to more children in need.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor