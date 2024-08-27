IYDF Partners with Pdigipro to Bring Care and Joy to Meerut School for the Deaf and Mute

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 27: On the afternoon of August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Pdigipro joined forces to organize a heartwarming charity event at the School for the Deaf and Mute in Meerut, India. The event, initiated by Ms. Priya Gupta, aimed to provide essential support to the children of the school while also fostering a sense of warmth and care through interactive activities.

Event Organization and Participants

The event was spearheaded by Priya Gupta, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers including Priyam Gupta, Priya Gupta, Dixant Saxena, Harshit Tyagi, Vanshika Gupta, Naina Lodhi, Kiran Lodhi, Gautam Lodhi, Shivani, and Arpita Gupta. The event took place at the School for the Deaf and Mute, located at 221 Race Course Road, Meerut Cantt, with Fatehveer overseeing the proceedings on behalf of the school.

Details of Donated Supplies

IYDF and Pdigipro provided a variety of essential supplies to 60 children at the school, including:

Food Items: 60 packets of chips, 60 packs of juice, 24 liters of cooking oil, 30 kilograms of rice, and 30 kilograms of flour.

Learning and Recreational Supplies: 60 jump ropes, 60 drawing books, and 60 sets of colors.

These items were carefully selected to address the children's basic needs while also enriching their learning and recreational activities.

Event Schedule and Atmosphere

The event commenced promptly at 12:30 PM, with volunteers distributing the thoughtfully prepared supplies to the children. Following the distribution, the children eagerly participated in various activities such as dancing, jump rope, and drawing. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and joy as the children responded warmly to the volunteers' efforts, creating a heartwarming and emotional scene.

Organizer's Reflection

Priya Gupta, the event's organizer, shared her thoughts on the experience: "Seeing the happiness on the children's faces made all our efforts truly worthwhile. This event was not just about material aid; it was about providing emotional support as well. The volunteers felt incredibly joyful and grateful for being part of such a meaningful experience."

Feedback and Future Outlook

The event concluded successfully, with both the children and the school expressing deep gratitude for the support provided by IYDF and Pdigipro. The volunteers also reflected on the profound warmth and fulfillment they experienced during the event. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with compassionate companies to organize more charitable activities, offering care and support to children in need and helping them build a brighter future.

This event not only brought material support to the children but also infused their lives with a sense of hope and joy, reinforcing the commitment of IYDF and its partners to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor