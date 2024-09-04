IYDF Partners with Sagar Constructions and Technologies: Bringing Hope to Forgotten Childhoods

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: On 1st September 2024, the CMS Children's Home in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, witnessed a heartwarming support initiative. Many children at home have been forced to leave their families due to various social and domestic issues, leaving them yearning for affection while struggling with trust. In an effort to bring warmth and encouragement to these young lives, Sarath Sasankan, head of Sagar Constructions and Technologies, led his volunteer team to the children's home under the guidance of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) for a special outreach activity.

During the event, volunteers including Harish S, Sangeeth S, and Girish S came together to deliver essential supplies, stationery, and sports equipment to the 41 children at CMS Children's Home. The initiative was not just about material aid, it was also designed to inspire the children through a drawing activity themed "Your Dreams," encouraging them to express their aspirations and visions for the future through art. The children enthusiastically participated, using vibrant colours to depict their hopes and dreams. To further uplift the children's spirits, small prizes were awarded to those who stood out in the activity, bringing smiles and joy to the faces of these young participants.

Mathew, the head of CMS Children's Home, praised the efforts of Sarath Sasankan and his volunteer team, stating, "Our children have always longed for external affection, but they are often hesitant to open up to strangers. Today, the volunteers bridged that gap through their interactions and games, showing genuine care and love. I deeply appreciate their heartfelt dedication, and I hope more people will come forward to support and warm the hearts of our children in the future."

The volunteers expressed immense satisfaction after the event, highlighting the experience's profound impact on them. Girish S remarked, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces and their hopeful outlook towards the future was incredibly fulfilling and soothing." Harish S and Sangeeth S echoed these sentiments, stating that the event deepened their appreciation for the joy that comes from helping others and reinforced their commitment to participating in future charitable activities.

Under the guidance and support of IYDF, the volunteer team from Sagar Constructions and Technologies successfully provided the children of CMS Children's Home with an unforgettable day of care and encouragement, spreading warmth and hope. IYDF remains committed to partnering with more socially responsible enterprises to provide continued support to children and vulnerable groups, ensuring that kindness is shared, and hope is nurtured for a brighter tomorrow.

