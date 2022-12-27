Jaipur based Nutriorg participated in Four Different Global Events

New Delhi (India), December 27: Boasting the values of health and purity, Jaipur-based health & wellness brand, Nutriorg perfectly represented its brand values and stole the spotlight at 4 different national and international events across India. The prestigious events were such;

The Upper Crust held in Mumbai from 2nd- 4th December 2022 Beat Street in Jaipur on 3rd December 2022 Millet-Smart Nutritive Food Conclave on 5th December 2022 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022 in Goa from 8-10th December 2022

2022 saw the world come out of COVID’s shadow to be on the verge of healing. As the world started circling back to normality, the emphasis on staying healthy became more crucial than ever. In the health & wellness sector, there is one brand; Nutriorg, which has been spreading the importance of organic & healthy living for eight years.

As Nutriorg achieved new heights and milestones in 2022, they didn’t forget their roots, and their job of spreading health and wellness awareness remained more robust than ever. This was affirmed when the brand took the initiative to represent its ideals and morals through 4 critical events across India.

Up first was “The Upper Crust” event that took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from 2nd to 4th December 2022. Nutriorg shone the brightest light at the event as they managed to grab extensive eyeballs through their strong showcase representing the best organic purity and health. Their charm at the event even attracted the interest of Bollywood legend Shri Boman Irani and the Consulate General of Israel, Mr. Kobbi Shoshani.

Moving up from Mumbai to Jaipur, Nutriorg showed the tastiest side of its brand spectrum by participating in the annual “Beat Street” event in Jaipur. This single-day experiential gala showcased the flavorful food from different parts of India. Nutriorg showcased how health and taste can complement each other through thick and thin through their wide range of organic food products.

From a national to a more global event, as the Government of India declared 2023 as the International Year Of The Millets, intending to popularize the best of Indian millets, Nutriorg was once again at the helm to participate in spreading the message at the first-of-its-kind “Millet-Smart Nutritive Food Conclave” event held in New Delhi. An event that witnessed the attendance of various highly revered officials from over 30 millets-importing countries and 22 millets-producing states of India; every single person was left amazed by the quality of products offered by Nutriorg.

Nutriorg managed to grab the attention of the upper hierarchy of the event organizers, such as Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman Apeda, Dr. Tarun Bajaj, Director Apeda, Shri Sunil Barthwal Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Government of India.

From one global event to another, perhaps the most important to Nutriorg’s ideals and principles, the brand took part in the “9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo 2022” in Goa, India, which was personally attended by the honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi. Nutriorg represented the beauty and excellence of Ayurveda perfectly fathomed in the form of their organic food products and herbs. Ayurveda has always been one of the driving factors of the processing feature of Nutriorg, as the purity offered by the ancient practice is the perfect cultivation of their morals. Such was the magnitude of the occasion that the brand team was joined by their mentor, Shri Rattan Pal Singh, who took the driving seat in proclaiming the importance of Ayurveda in general public lives.

There is no shortage of health and wellness brands in India, but the number of ones who seek the best interest of public health through purity is scarce, and among them, Nutriorg stands at the pinnacle. For 8 years, Nutriorg has been built by the driving force of becoming something more than a simple brand, to become an idea that their team intends to implant in every single house in the country and abroad alike.

The ideals of Nutriorg are perfectly represented in their catalogue, which consists of a wide range of Healthy Organic Detox Drinks, Health Supplements, Ayurvedic Powders, Cold-Pressed Oils, Healthy Breakfast, Salt & Sweeteners, and many more!

You can check out their website at www.nutriorg.com.

