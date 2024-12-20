Jasprit Bumrah Stars in JK Super Cement's Bold New TVC, Reinforces New Brand Identity

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: JK Super Cement, a prominent name in India's cement industry, has launched a captivating new television commercial (TVC) featuring Indian fast-bowling sensation and brand ambassador, Jasprit Bumrah. The campaign, titled Game Badal De, draws inspiration from Bumrah's remarkable journey and embodies JK Super Cement's commitment to innovation, transformation, and resilience.

The TVC narrates a poignant anecdote from Bumrah's childhood, reflecting how he honed his craft using a cement wall as his silent partner during practice sessions. This story forms the emotional cornerstone of the campaign, portraying the wall not only as a physical structure but also as a metaphorical "game changer." Through this narrative, JK Super Cement highlights its brand philosophy of overcoming challenges and achieving excellence.

Aligned with JK Super Cement's recent rebranding initiative, the Game Badal De campaign aims to enhance brand visibility and foster deeper connections with its target audience. The rebranding introduced a refreshed identity, modernised packaging, and a dynamic logo symbolising strength, innovation, and sustainability. This also marked the revitalisation of JK Super Cement's brand positioning as "Build Strong".

Speaking on the campaign, Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head, JK Cement, said, "Our new brand identity is a response to meeting evolving customer aspirations. The Game Badal De campaign amplifies this vision by connecting authentically with our audience through innovation and storytelling."

Pushpraj Singh, Group President Sales and Marketing, JK Cement, added, "While our legacy remains strong, our rebranding represents a transformation that allows us to stand apart in a saturated market. This TVC is a reflection of our transformation journey towards building a stronger, more sustainable future."

Love Raghav, AVP & Head of Branding, JK Cement, stated, "With our new brand identity and bold campaign #GameBadalDe, we're breaking barriers and reshaping the narrative in the cement industry. Bumrah's story of perseverance resonates with our brand values and inspires a fresh perspective on construction and growth. Featuring him as the symbol of transformation, we aim to inspire game-changing stories in every corner of life."

Traditionally, the cement industry has maintained a conservative approach to marketing and communication. With Game Badal De, JK Super Cement challenges this status quo by presenting a narrative that resonates with resilience and ingenuity. Bumrah, known for his mastery of Yorkers and his ability to change the course of a game, perfectly represents the brand's ethos of challenging norms and driving innovation.

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India's leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. In five decades, the Company has partnered with India's multi-sectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership. JKCement's operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975.

The Company has an installed capacity of 24.3 MTPA of Grey Cement, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. The Grey Cement business has a strong Pan-India presence across 15 states with an enhanced reach in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

With a total White Cement and wall putty Capacity of 2.45 MnTPA. JK White Cement is sold across 37 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidiaries, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.

